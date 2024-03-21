'Arvind Kejriwal will continue as CM of Delhi': Atishi after ED arrests Delhi CM

ED arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi liquor Policy case on Thursday.

Enforcement Directorate arrested the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from his residence in Delhi in a Delhi liquor policy case on Thursday (March 21), according to sources. Arvind Kejriwal will be taken to the ED officer for questioning.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Atishi said that "Arvind Kejriwal will remain the CM of Delhi and will serve from jail." She also said that 'it is a conspiracy'.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Atishi said that "Arvind Kejriwal will remain the CM of Delhi and will serve from jail." She also said that 'it is a conspiracy'.

She said, "This is very clearly a conspiracy. In two years, ED and CBI have not been able to find even Rs 1 of proceeds of crime. The Delhi High Court had today given notice to ED. So, what was the need to deploy thousands of police personnel and paramilitary forces here? PM Modi wants Kejriwal arrested before the Lok Sabha polls."

VIDEO | Here’s what Delhi Minister Atishi (@AtishiAAP) said outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence after an ED team reached there.



"This is very clearly a conspiracy. In two years, ED and CBI have not been able to find even Rs 1 of proceeds of crime. The Delhi High Court had today given notice to ED. So, what was the need to deploy thousands of police personnel and paramilitary forces here? PM Modi wants Kejriwal arrested before the Lok Sabha polls."

AAP minister Atishi took her social media platform, X and wrote, "We have moved the Supreme Court for quashing the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, by ED. We have asked for an urgent hearing by the Supreme Court tonight itself."

AAP minister Atishi took her social media platform, X and wrote, "We have moved the Supreme Court for quashing the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, by ED. We have asked for an urgent hearing by the Supreme Court tonight itself."

Kejriwal received 9 summons before finally ED official reached the doorstep of the Delhi CM.

