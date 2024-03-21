Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

House of the Dragon 2: Rhaenyra's team black wages war against Alicent's team green in two trailers, release date out

Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh; complete timeline here

This actor-filmmaker was highest paid star for decade, became bankrupt, sold family property, later bounced back with..

'Arvind Kejriwal will continue as CM of Delhi': Atishi after ED arrests Delhi CM

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

House of the Dragon 2: Rhaenyra's team black wages war against Alicent's team green in two trailers, release date out

Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh; complete timeline here

This actor-filmmaker was highest paid star for decade, became bankrupt, sold family property, later bounced back with..

Cashew Vs Almond: Which one is healthier?

Bollywood superstars who took a break from acting

9 Tamil films that are remakes of Malayalam movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

House of the Dragon 2: Rhaenyra's team black wages war against Alicent's team green in two trailers, release date out

Not Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone; this actress has starred in most films opposite Shah Rukh Khan

This actor-filmmaker was highest paid star for decade, became bankrupt, sold family property, later bounced back with..

HomeIndia

India

'Arvind Kejriwal will continue as CM of Delhi': Atishi after ED arrests Delhi CM

ED arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi liquor Policy case on Thursday.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 09:39 PM IST

article-main
(Image: PTI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Enforcement Directorate arrested the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from his residence in Delhi in a Delhi liquor policy case on Thursday (March 21), according to sources. Arvind Kejriwal will be taken to the ED officer for questioning.  

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Atishi said that "Arvind Kejriwal will remain the CM of Delhi and will serve from jail." She also said that 'it is a conspiracy'. 

She said, "This is very clearly a conspiracy. In two years, ED and CBI have not been able to find even Rs 1 of proceeds of crime. The Delhi High Court had today given notice to ED. So, what was the need to deploy thousands of police personnel and paramilitary forces here? PM Modi wants Kejriwal arrested before the Lok Sabha polls."

AAP minister Atishi took her social media platform, X and wrote, "We have moved the Supreme Court for quashing the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, by ED. We have asked for an urgent hearing by the Supreme Court tonight itself."

 

Kejriwal received 9 summons before finally ED official reached the doorstep of the Delhi CM. 

(The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Click here to download.)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

AR Rahman asked Imtiaz Ali why was he needed in Amar Singh Chamkila: 'It is a very naughty...'

RCB Unbox Event, IPL 2024: When and where to watch, ticket price, celebrities list and more

Delhi excise policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED

Watch: Brothers convert Maruti Suzuki Wagon R into helicopter in UP, police seize the vehicle

Viral video: Influencer gets hypothermia during pre-wedding shoot in Spiti Valley, internet reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement