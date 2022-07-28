Arpita Mukherjee hired brother-in-law as director of 3 companies for Rs 18,000 per month: Report

Arpita Mukherjee | Photo: File

Arpita Mukherjee had appointed her brother-in-law as the director of the three bogus companies in the teacher recruitment scam. The close aide of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee was found to be the director in all three (Symbiosis Merchants Private Limited, Sentry Engineering Private Limited and Echhay Entertainment Private Limited), the central agency officials had been wondering about the identity of Kalyan Dhar, the second director in these three entities.

ED finally found that Dhar is the husband of Mukherjee's younger sister. However, Dhar told the ED officials that he had no knowledge of his name being included as the director of the three companies.

Arpita Mukherjee appointed Dhar as her personal driver at a monthly remuneration of Rs 10,000 which was later increased to Rs 18,000 a month, informed Dhar to central angencies.