Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Arpita Mukherjee hired brother-in-law as director of 3 companies for Rs 18,000 per month: Report

Arpita Mukherjee appointes brother-in-law as director of three companies in 18,000 salary.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 03:57 PM IST

Arpita Mukherjee hired brother-in-law as director of 3 companies for Rs 18,000 per month: Report
Arpita Mukherjee | Photo: File

Arpita Mukherjee had appointed her brother-in-law as the director of the three bogus companies in the teacher recruitment scam. The close aide of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee was found to be the director in all three (Symbiosis Merchants Private Limited, Sentry Engineering Private Limited and Echhay Entertainment Private Limited), the central agency officials had been wondering about the identity of Kalyan Dhar, the second director in these three entities.

ED finally found that Dhar is the husband of Mukherjee's younger sister. However, Dhar told the ED officials that he had no knowledge of his name being included as the director of the three companies.

Arpita Mukherjee appointed Dhar as her personal driver at a monthly remuneration of Rs 10,000 which was later increased to Rs 18,000 a month, informed Dhar to central angencies. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Election Commission allows 17-year-old youngsters to register in advance for voters’ list enrolment
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.