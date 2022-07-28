Search icon
Breaking: Partha Chatterjee sacked from Mamata's cabinet

Partha Chatterjee, accused in West Bengal SSC recruitment scam, relieved of his duties as Minister in Charge of his Departments with effect from 28th July: Government of West Bengal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 04:14 PM IST

Partha Chatterjee sacked | Photo: File

The West Bengal Home and Hill Affairs Department Consitution and Elections have released an official notification today (July 28) that states the cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee has been relieved from his role as the Minister in charge, Department of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise, Department of Information Technology and Electronics, Department of Parliamentary Affairs and Department of Public Enterprise and Industrial Reconstructions. 

 

Read: Arpita Mukherjee hired brother-in-law as director of 3 companies for Rs 18,000 per month: Report

 

