Gold pen, six bangles, cash: List of items found in Arpita Mukherjee's Kolkata flat

Arpita Mukherjee: ED officers found bundles of Rs 2000 and Rs 500 notes. (File)

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday raided another flat of Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee's alleged aide Arpita Mukherjee. The agency raided the premises days after it recovered over Rs 21 crore from her other flat. After yesterday's raid, the total amount of money recovered from her houses stood at a whopping Rs 50 crore. Here's a list of things recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's two houses.

On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate recovered Rs 27.9 crore. They also found five-kilogram gold.

According to reports, Mukherjee allegedly told the ED that she had no idea Partha Chatterjee kept so much money in this flat. He said the house was used by him to store the cash.

ED officers found bundles of Rs 2000 and Rs 500 notes. The Rs 2000 bundles were valued at Rs 50 lakh. They also found 3 gold bricks weighing one kilogram each, 6 gold bangles, and a gold pen, Bhaskar reported.

According to ED sources, they also found 3 diaries that have accounts of the illegal money. They also found a 2600-page document that has references for their joint property.

ED has sealed two houses of Arpita Mukherjee. In one of the two houses, a notice has been stuck saying she hadn't paid the maintenance fee.

Both Arpita Mukherjee and Partha Chatterjee have been arrested in connection with the school job recruitment scam.

Partha Chatterjee was arrested for allegedly accepting kickbacks in return for appointing people to teaching and non-teaching posts when he was the education minister of the state.

Chatterjee was on Thursday sacked from the West Bengal Cabinet.