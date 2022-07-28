Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Gold pen, six bangles, cash: List of items found in Arpita Mukherjee's Kolkata flat

ED has sealed two houses of Arpita Mukherjee.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 04:47 PM IST

Gold pen, six bangles, cash: List of items found in Arpita Mukherjee's Kolkata flat
Arpita Mukherjee: ED officers found bundles of Rs 2000 and Rs 500 notes. (File)

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday raided another flat of Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee's alleged aide Arpita Mukherjee. The agency raided the premises days after it recovered over Rs 21 crore from her other flat. After yesterday's raid, the total amount of money recovered from her houses stood at a whopping Rs 50 crore. Here's a list of things recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's two houses.

On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate recovered Rs 27.9 crore. They also found five-kilogram gold.

According to reports, Mukherjee allegedly told the ED that she had no idea Partha Chatterjee kept so much money in this flat. He said the house was used by him to store the cash.

ED officers found bundles of Rs 2000 and Rs 500 notes. The Rs 2000 bundles were valued at Rs 50 lakh. They also found 3 gold bricks weighing one kilogram each, 6 gold bangles, and a gold pen, Bhaskar reported. 

According to ED sources, they also found 3 diaries that have accounts of the illegal money. They also found a 2600-page document that has references for their joint property.

ED has sealed two houses of Arpita Mukherjee. In one of the two houses, a notice has been stuck saying she hadn't paid the maintenance fee.

Both Arpita Mukherjee and Partha Chatterjee have been arrested in connection with the school job recruitment scam.

Partha Chatterjee was arrested for allegedly accepting kickbacks in return for appointing people to teaching and non-teaching posts when he was the education minister of the state.

Chatterjee was on Thursday sacked from the West Bengal Cabinet.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Election Commission allows 17-year-old youngsters to register in advance for voters’ list enrolment
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.