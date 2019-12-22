Anti-CAA Protests: Karnataka CM announces compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to kin of two killed in Mangaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the two people who were killed in police firing during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Mangaluru.

Jalil Kudroli, 49, and Nousheen, 23, were killed on Thursday at a private hospital following the bullet injuries they sustained in police firing.

Yediyurappa said he has spoken to the Deputy Commissioner and assured that the compensation will be released by Sunday evening.

On former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's accusation that he was being denied permission to visit Mangaluru, Yediyurappa said it was because of the curfew that was in force and anybody could go now.

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy met the families of the two victims. The JD(S) has announced a compensation of Rs 5 Lakhs each to the kin of the deceased.

Kumaraswamy also met the injured at a hospital in Mangaluru.

Massive protests have erupted in India following the introduction of the contentious new citizenship law.

The controversial law promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries.

While critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country.

The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.