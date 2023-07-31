Anju-Narsullah love story: Anju receives PKR 50,000 cheque, land in Pakistan; video surfaces

Anju marries her Pakistani Facebook friend Narsullah and converts her religion to Islam. She received expensive things as a welcome gift.

Anju, an Indian mother of two purportedly married her 29-year-old Pakistani Facebook friend Nasrullah. It has also come to light a few days after Anju from Rajasthan travelled to Pakistan to visit her "friend," Nasrulla, that she received financial and real estate gifts for converting to Islam.

According to the allegations, Mohsin Khan Abbasi, the CEO of a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-based real estate firm, presented her with a check and a piece of land in front of her husband Nasrulla.

“Anju travelled all alone from India to this part of Pakistan and converted to Islam to start her new matrimonial life. We came here to welcome her to our religion and congratulate her on her marriage,” he said.

“Anju received 10 Marla housing land, cheque of 50K, & other Gifts, given by Islamabad Based businessman & CEO of Pak Star Group of Companies Mohsin Khan Abbasi. CEO PSG said that, #Anju has converted to Islam and married Nasrullah, so we are welcoming her,” Ghulam Abbas Shah, a Pakistani journalist tweeted.

Anju received 10 Marla housing land,cheque of 50K, & other Gifts, given by Islamabad Based businessman & CEO of Pak Star Group of Companies Mohsin Khan Abbasi. CEO PSG said that, #Anju has converted to Islam and married Nasrullah,so we are welcoming her. #AnjuNasrullahLoveStory pic.twitter.com/22j5CWM9LC — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) July 29, 2023

He assured her that she wouldn't encounter any problems while she was in Pakistan. Anju had previously received a flat for Rs 40 lakhs as a gift from an unidentified businessman, according to several media reports.

Earlier, a video had also gone viral of Anju and Narsulla sightseeing in one of the tourist spots in Pakistan while they were being surrounded by security.

Anju has previously denied the media claims that she had wed Nasrulla. The couple's nikahnama, which eventually became public, revealed that the woman had married Nasrulla and converted to Islam.

Arvind, Anju's husband in India, claimed that the woman had lied to him about travelling to Jaipur to see her sister before he realized she was actually in Pakistan.

Arvind has since said that Anju's visa should be looked into and that all of her paperwork should be verified carefully. He also urged the Indian government to punish the woman severely in light of his decision to break off his relationship with her.