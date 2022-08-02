Andhra Pradesh: Mysterious gas leak in industrial area near Vishakhapatnam; 50 women workers fall ill, hospitalised

Gas leak in industrial area near Vishakhapatnam - ANI Photo

More than 50 women workers fell ill today allegedly due to a mysterious gas leak that took place at an apparel manufacturing unit in Atchutapuram village in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district. The workers were rushed to hospital after they complained of nausea and vomiting after the suspected gas leak.

"The gas leak reportedly took place at the premises of Brandix. 50 people have been shifted to hospitals, and evacuation is underway at the premises," said Suprintendent of Police, Anakapalle.

The reported gas leak took place at an apparel manufacturing unit in the Brandix Special Economic Zone. The workers were administered first aid in the medical centre at the SEZ and later shifted to nearby hospitals. The real cause of the sickness was, however, not immediately established as medical examination was being conducted.

Some of the workers who fell sick were said to be pregnant.

Police were said to be waiting for Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Bureau (APPCB) officials to arrive and assess the situation, and no one is allowed to enter the premises of Brandix as of now, reported news agency ANI.

A similar incident occurred in the district on June 3 when more than 200 women workers fell unconscious after complaining of eyesore, nausea, and vomiting. Officials suspect that ammonia gas leaked from the Porus Laboratories unit in the area.

A team of experts from the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology in Hyderabad visited the lab and conducted tests to determine the cause of the leak while the AP Pollution Control Board ordered closure of the lab. The Porus lab was shut down for a few days after the mishap but soon resumed activities.

The Brandix SEZ employs thousands of workers, mostly women, in the garment manufacturing units.