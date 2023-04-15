Amritpal Singh’s main aide Joga Singh arrested from Punjab’s Sirhind | Photo: ANI/ Punjab Police

In another major arrest in the ongoing crackdown on ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh, Punjab Police on Saturday nabbed his main aide Joga Singh from Sirhind town. The arrest of Amritpal Singh's main aide Joga Singh comes days after police arrested the fugitive radical preacher's mentor Papalpreet Singh in Amritsar on April 11.

Police have arrested the fugitive Khalistan preacher’s main aide Joga Singh from Sirhind, Narinder Bhargav, DIG Border Range told media. The police also released an earlier picture of Joda Singh, sitting at Amritpal’s right in a yellow turban.

Joga Singh had helped Amritpal Singh hide in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit after he had slipped away from the police during the March 18 crackdown. He has been arrested for allegedly providing shelter and other assistance to Amritpal Pilibhit.

Joga Singh is a resident of Ludhiana and manages a 'dera' in Pilibhit. He was on his way to Punjab from Haryana. The police were on his trail. “Joga Singh was in direct contact with Amritpal Singh. He arranged shelter and vehicles for Amritpal Singh. He arranged for him to stay in Pilibhit and then return to Punjab," DIG Bhargav said.

Before Joga Singh’s arrest, police arrested two other men for allegedly harbouring Amritpal. They were identified as Rajdeep Singh of Babak village in Hoshiarpur district and Sarbjit Singh of Jalandhar district. Both were produced before the duty magistrate on Friday night and sent to one-day police remand.

Meanwhile, Amritpal Singh is still on the run after a crackdown against his outfit after evading arrest by the police in Jalandhar district last month. He has since been changing appearances and vehicles and hiding at different locations. Manhunt for him is nearing a month.

(Inputs from ANI, PTI)