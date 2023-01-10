Search icon
Amid Joshimath sinking crisis, cracks seen across houses in Chamoli’s Karnaprayag, Srinagar Garhwal

A video surfaced showing cracks in houses in the Karnaprayag city of Chamoli in Uttarakhand in the midst of the Joshimath sinking crisis.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Joshimath in Uttarakhand is currently sinking (Photo - ANI)

The Centre is taking stock of the situation in the Joshimath city of Uttarakhand, where the ground is sinking leading to deep cracks in several houses, roads, and temples in the holy city. Now, the sinking crisis is seemingly spreading to other cities in Uttarakhand.

In the midst of the Joshimath sinking crisis, which led to deep cracks in several areas of the city, houses in cities such as Karnaprayag and Srinagar Garhwal are also under threat as videos show cracks in houses falling in the area.

While Karnaprayag lies 80 km from Joshimath, Srinagar Garhwal is about 140 km from the sinking city. This means that these areas can also be prone to sinking in the near future, the effects of which can be visible now through the cracks in the houses.

 

 

A video posted by ANI shows several houses in the Karnaprayag municipality of the Chamoli district with deep cracks across the walls and on the floor, most likely developed due to climate change and construction activities in and around the areas.

The signs of future devastations are also visible in the Srinagar Garhwal area of the Pauri district in Uttarakhand, where cracks have started appearing in houses in Hydel Colony, Nursery Road, Ashish Vihar, and Sweet, Dugripant, and Farasu villages of Srinagar area.

The residents of the Srinagar area believe that the city is sinking just like Joshimath, deeming the underground railway line responsible for the same. The Rishikesh Karnaprayag railway line is being constructed underneath Srinagar, and the tunnel is being created through controlled blasts.

After the dangerous situation in Joshimath, the people of these cities in Uttarakhand are also facing panic and are afraid that their cities are also sinking. The SDM of Srinagar has said that a survey of the area will be done, after which a decision regarding the railway line construction will be taken.

