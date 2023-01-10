DNA Special: What is happening in Joshimath? What is the action plan to resolve crisis?

What is happening in Joshimath? | Photo: PTI

Cracks created on the ground, on the roads and on walls have become such a pain for the people in Joshimath, Uttarakhand, and there is no visible cure at the moment. The government and the administration have now gone into alert mode.

Many houses have been evacuated and people have been shifted to temporary shelters as part of an effort to save Joshimath. Reports suggest that above 50 houses in Bahuguna Nagar have reported cracks. Due to land subsidence, the walls of these houses have also started cracking and the walls of Joshimath have also started cracking leaving the people scared and clueless.

Zee Media reporter Vishal Pandey, today (January 9) reached Vishnu Prayag, 12 km from Joshimath and prepared this report from the mountain on which Joshimath rests. Reports suggest that the mountain is getting eroded and is becoming weak due to haphazard development and human interference. And not only in Joshimath, but these cracks are also spreading to other nearby areas as well.

Rishikesh-Badrinath highway had to be closed due to one such big crack. A three-metre-deep crack had developed in this main road leading to Badrinath. Work to improve this road has already started. An action plan has been made to better the situation.

Here are the details of an action plan: