Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

DNA Special: What is happening in Joshimath? What is the action plan to resolve crisis?

In this article read the details of Joshimath's crisis.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 06:01 AM IST

DNA Special: What is happening in Joshimath? What is the action plan to resolve crisis?
What is happening in Joshimath? | Photo: PTI

Cracks created on the ground, on the roads and on walls have become such a pain for the people in Joshimath, Uttarakhand, and there is no visible cure at the moment. The government and the administration have now gone into alert mode. 

Many houses have been evacuated and people have been shifted to temporary shelters as part of an effort to save Joshimath. Reports suggest that above 50 houses in Bahuguna Nagar have reported cracks. Due to land subsidence, the walls of these houses have also started cracking and the walls of Joshimath have also started cracking leaving the people scared and clueless.

Zee Media reporter Vishal Pandey, today (January 9) reached Vishnu Prayag, 12 km from Joshimath and prepared this report from the mountain on which Joshimath rests. Reports suggest that the mountain is getting eroded and is becoming weak due to haphazard development and human interference. And not only in Joshimath, but these cracks are also spreading to other nearby areas as well. 

Rishikesh-Badrinath highway had to be closed due to one such big crack. A three-metre-deep crack had developed in this main road leading to Badrinath. Work to improve this road has already started. An action plan has been made to better the situation. 

Read: Delhi Metro: Alert CISF personnel saves woman from falling on track, incident caught on camera

Here are the details of an action plan: 

  • The houses that have been badly damaged should be demolished and their debris removed.
  • Dangerous places to live should be identified
  • People living in danger should be taken to safe places immediately
  • A scientific test should be done to check the strength of the mountains
  • To be investigated to understand the lower layer of the earth in the area and the changes taking place in it
  • Due to the development works, the movement in the area should be monitored
  • Some even suggested of building a concrete wall on the side of the weak mountains.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
FIFA World Cup 2022: Check out gorgeous WAGs of World Cup bound players
Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal's wife is no less than a filmy beauty, see PICS
Who is Raashii Khanna? 5 unknown facts about Yodha star who made her Bollywood debut with Madras Cafe
In Pics | 'Violent blast' kills six, injures several in Turkey’s Istanbul
Virat Kohli vs Cristiano Ronaldo: 6 similarities between two legends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Moscow-Goa flight makes emergency landing in Jamnagar after bomb threat
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.