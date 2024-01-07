Headlines

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal urges Muslims to stay home from Jan 20-25; BJP hits back

He also called the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the "biggest enemy" of the community.

ANI

Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

Ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) President and Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal on Saturday urged all the Muslims to stay home from January 20 to 25. 

He also called the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the "biggest enemy" of the community. 

"We will have to be cautious. Muslims should avoid travelling from January 20 to 25. The entire world will witness the idol of Ram Lalla being placed in Ram Janmabhoomi. Lakhs of people will travel by buses, trains, aeroplanes, etc. We will have to maintain peace," Ajmal said while addressing a gathering in Assam's Barpeta. 

"During that period, we should avoid travelling and stay home. The BJP is the biggest enemy of Muslims. It is the enemy of our lives, faith, mosques, Islamic laws and our Azan," he added. 

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Union Minister hit back at the AIUDF chief, stating that the BJP works on the 'Mantra' of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwaas'. "BJP does not hate Muslims. We work with the mantra, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. A former litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Iqbal Ansari, has been invited to the 'consecration' ceremony of the Ram temple, and he will also participate in the prayers. People like Badruddin Ajmal and Owaisi spread hatred in society. BJP respects all religions," Singh said. 

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. 

From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav. As the countdown to the temple consecration continues, the anticipation and enthusiasm among the people are palpable. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

