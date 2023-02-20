AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s Delhi home attacked with stones, 4th attack on residence since 2014

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo)

Asaduddin Owaisi, who is the chief of the political party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), filed a complaint with the police that unidentified miscreants attacked and vandalised his Delhi home, damaging his windows.

The police said that stones were pelted at Asaduddin Owaisi’s home in the national capital, which resulted in a few broken windows. The incident occurred at Owaisi's residence in the Ashoka Road area in New Delhi at around 5.30 pm on February 19.

After the stone-pelting incident, Owaisi revealed that he was informed of the attack by the domestic help in his Delhi home. He also claimed that this is the fourth such incident that has occurred since 2014, which is when the Modi government came into power.

In his complaint to the Parliament Street Police, Owaisi said, “I reached my residence at 11:30 pm. Upon returning I found the glass of the windows broken and stones/rocks lying around. My domestic help informed me that a group of miscreants threw stones at around at the residence around 5:30 pm.”

My Delhi residence has been attacked again. This is the fourth incident since 2014. Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. @DelhiPolice must catch them immediately pic.twitter.com/vOkHl8IcNH — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 19, 2023

Owaisi’s letter further stated, “This is the fourth time such an attack has taken place. The area surrounding my house has enough CCTV cameras, and the same may be accessed, and the culprits should be apprehended immediately. It is conceived that such acts of vandalism are happening in such a high-security zone.”

Demanding immediate response from the authorities, the AIMIM chief further called for the arrest of all those involved in the stone-pelting incident. Giving proof of the attack, Owaisi posted a short video clip of broken windows on social media.

Asaduddin Owaisi shared the video on Twitter and said, “It’s concerning that this has happened in a so-called “high security” zone. I’ve submitted a complaint to the cops & they’ve reached my residence.”

Earlier, Owaisi was on a two-day visit to Rajasthan where he met with the families of Junaid and Nasir, the Muslim men whose bodies were found charred in Haryana after they were allegedly killed by a group of cow vigilantes.

(With inputs from agencies)

