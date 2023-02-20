Sena vs Sena: Uddhav Thackeray’s ‘Mogambo khush hua’ jibe at Amit Shah over Shiv Sena symbol row

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File photo)

After the Election Commission of India (ECI) allotted the iconic ‘bow and arrow’ election symbol and party name Shiv Sena to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction, Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena was left in a bind, slamming the BJP and Centre over their alleged involvement.

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, who resigned from the post last year after Eknath Shinde’s rebellion, quoted the iconic dialogue from Anil Kapoor's movie ‘Mr India’ while taking a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the EC row.

Taking a swipe at the Election Commission and Amit Shah, Uddhav Thackeray said, “Mogambo khush hua”, referring to Shah as the iconic Mr India villain Mogambo player by Amrish Puri.

Slamming the Home Minister, Thackeray said, "...Someone (Amit Shah) who visited Pune yesterday asked how things were going in Maharashtra. Then, he got the reply that EC has taken the decision in their favour. Then, the same person said ‘Very well, Mogambo Khush Hua’."

Notably, the Election Commission had passed a decision earlier this week to allot the Shiv Sena name and party symbol ‘bow and arrow’ to Eknath Shinde’s Sena faction, leaving Uddhav Thackeray with the new ‘mashaal’ election symbol.

"The relationship between Kashi and Maharashtra is very old, we did not expect that the decision would be taken so soon. They stole our bow and arrows but now Lord Ram is with us. Yesterday I replied on the road and challenged them that you come in front with your bow, I will come in front of you with my torch," Uddhav Thackeray said.

Thackeray further said that he is a Hindu and a Hindutva leader, adding that he has "left the BJP and not Hindutva." "I left the BJP, not Hindutva. BJP is not Hindutva different and I don’t endorse their Hindutva. I have not abandoned the Hinduism given to me by my father," he said.

Earlier, Thackeray loyalist Sanjay Raut had alleged that over Rs 2000 crore had been spent earlier to make the former government in Maharashtra fall and buy MLAs. He also alleged that a similar deal was carried forward with the Election Commission for the Shiv Sena symbol.

(With ANI inputs)

