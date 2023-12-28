AIIMS issues COVID-19 guidelines after Delhi logs first JN.1 variant case

As per AIIMS guidelines issued on Wednesday, COVID testing will be administered for patients exhibiting Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI)-like symptoms, which include acute respiratory infection, persistent fever, or fever accompanied by cough.

After Delhi recorded the first case of the JN.1 coronavirus variant, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi issued guidelines on Wednesday for handling suspected or positive COVID-19 patients arriving at hospitals.

Following a meeting with department heads, the director of AIIMS has decided to establish a dedicated COVID-19 screening Outpatient Department (OPD) within the emergency department. Additionally, 12 beds in a designated ward will be allocated for the hospitalisation of severely ill Covid patients.

As per AIIMS guidelines issued on Wednesday, COVID testing will be administered for patients exhibiting Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI)-like symptoms, which include acute respiratory infection, persistent fever, or fever accompanied by cough.

AIIMS COVID-19 directives:

All AIIMS departments are mandated to allocate space in their respective wards for the accommodation of Covid-positive inpatients.

The C6 ward will specifically reserve 12 beds for the hospitalization of critically ill COVID-19 patients.

A screening OPD, situated in the Emergency Department, will evaluate individuals for COVID-like symptoms and categorize them based on their medical needs.

Rooms numbered 1 to 12 in the new private ward are designated for the hospitalization of Covid-positive beneficiaries under the Employees Health Scheme (EHS).

Prompt engineering measures will be taken to install advanced air purifying filters.

In related news, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj announced on Wednesday that the city has reported its first case of the coronavirus sub-variant JN.1. He also urged the public not to succumb to panic.