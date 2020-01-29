After Indigo, SpiceJet, Air India, now GoAir bars Kunal Kamra from flying

Following the precedent set by Indigo, Air India, SpiceJet, another airliner GoAir on Wednesday suspended stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with the airlines till further notice.

"GoAir has suspended Mr Kunal Kamra from flying with the airline till further notice," the airline tweeted.

GoAir has suspended Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with the airline till further notice @MoCA_GoI @DGCAIndia @HardeepSPuri @IndiGo6E — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) January 29, 2020

Today, Spicejet too suspended Kamra from flying with their airline.

SpiceJet has decided to suspend Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with the airline till further notice. @MoCA_GoI @DGCAIndia @HardeepSPuri @IndiGo6E — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) January 29, 2020

On Tuesday, IndiGo airlines suspended the comedian from flying with the airlines for six months following his 'unacceptable behaviour.' onboard the flight against a senior journalist.

"In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour," IndiGo airlines posted from its official handle on Twitter, also tagging the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri in the post.

@MoCA_GoI @HardeepSPuri In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour. 1/2 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 28, 2020

Following the declaration from IndiGo airlines, Air India too barred Kamra from flying with their airline until further notice.

"Air India wishes to inform that conduct of Person concerned is unacceptable. With a view to discourage such behaviour onboard the flight, Mr Kunal Kamra is suspended from flying on any Air India flt until further notice," Air India tweeted.

#FlyAI: In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E, Air India wishes to inform that conduct of Person concerned is unacceptable.With a view to discourage such behavior onboard flts, Mr Kunal Kamra is suspended from flying on any Air India flt until further notice. @HardeepSPuri . — Air India (@airindiain) January 28, 2020

This came after the stand-up comedian posted a video on social media on Tuesday, which shortly went viral. In the video, it could be heard that Kamra was throwing a series of questions at an anchor of a popular broadcast news media network, inside an IndiGo airlines flight. The comedian was also heard making several comments regarding the anchor's journalistic ethics.

IndiGo airlines advised its passengers to "refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise on the safety of fellow passengers."

Union Minister Hardeep Puri also called Kunal Kamra's behaviour "offensive" and "designed to provoke and create disturbance inside an aircraft". It is "unacceptable and endangers the safety of air travellers," he said.

"We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned," the Union Minister said in a tweet.