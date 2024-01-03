Gautam Adani's statement after SC's verdict in Adani-Hindenburg row

Headlines

EPFO extends deadline by 5 months for employers to upload details of those opting higher pension

DNA TV Show: Why hasn’t Centre implemented CAA despite passing it four years back?

Nupur Shikhare's wedding attire of baniyan and shorts sparks angry reactions: 'Nothing cool, it's an insult to everyone'

Would be great if Nitish Kumar is made INDIA bloc convenor: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: 23 wickets fall, India lead by 36 runs at stumps on Day 1 in Cape Town

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

EPFO extends deadline by 5 months for employers to upload details of those opting higher pension

DNA TV Show: Why hasn’t Centre implemented CAA despite passing it four years back?

Nupur Shikhare's wedding attire of baniyan and shorts sparks angry reactions: 'Nothing cool, it's an insult to everyone'

Weight loss: 6 benefits of honey lemon water on an empty stomach

Inside photos from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

Youngest captains to win IPL trophy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

Shocking! 12 Killed In Collision Between Bus And Truck In Assam's Golaghat

Israel Hamas War: Hamas Deputy Leader Saleh Al-Arouri Killed In Alleged Israeli Drone Strike

Japan Earthquake: Horrific Visuals As Quake Rattles Vehicles In Japan's Toyama

Nupur Shikhare jogs 8 km on Mumbai roads, plays dhol on his way to wedding with Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan

Salaar producer Vijay Kiragandur reveals release date of Prabhas-starrer's sequel: 'Part 2 will be like Game of Thrones'

Actress Smriti Kalra shares what prompted her to take solo trip across Northeast: 'I feel empowered'

HomeIndia

India

Gautam Adani's statement after SC's verdict in Adani-Hindenburg row

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that there was no ground to order an investigation by an SIT or CBI into allegations against the Adani Group.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 01:01 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Billionaire Gautam Adani reacting to the Supreme Court judgment on allegations levelled by a US short-seller against his conglomerate, said on Wednesday that truth has prevailed and his group would continue to contribute to India's growth story.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that there was no ground to order an investigation by an SIT or CBI into allegations against the Adani Group and that capital market regulator SEBI must conclude its probe within three months.

"The Hon'ble Supreme Court's judgement shows that: Truth has prevailed. Satyameva Jayate," Adani said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I am grateful to those who stood by us." "Our humble contribution to India's growth story will continue. Jai Hind," he said.

A three-judge bench of the top court, headed by the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to complete its pending investigation within three months and said no more probes were needed, potentially drawing an end to the year-long saga triggered by Hindenburg Research's scathing report against the apples-to-airport conglomerate.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett see change in net worth; know who gained most

Dunki vs Salaar: Rajkumar Hirani admits box office clash affects both films' earnings, calls it inescapable | Exclusive

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa register their lowest Test score against India after being bowled out for 55 runs

COVID-19: India reports 573 new cases, 2 deaths; 312 JN.1 cases so far

Telegram announces colourful calls, largest bot update

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE