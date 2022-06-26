AAP wins Rajinder Nagar bypoll: Who is Durgesh Pathak, Delhi's brand new MLA?

Durgesh Pathak had come to Delhi as a civil service aspirant (file)

The Aam Aadmi Party won the Rajinder Nagar bypoll by a handsome margin. The party's candidate Durgesh Pathak received 40,010 votes, which is 55.76 percent of the total votes polled. BJP's Rajesh Bhatia received 28,700 votes, which is 39.92 percent of total votes. Congress's Prem Lata received 2.79 percent votes. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of the constituency for the victory.

"My heartfelt thanks to the people of Rajendra Nagar. The love and affection people of Delhi shows inspires us to work hard in their service. People have defeated their dirty politics and praised our good work. Thank you Rajendra Nagar, Thank you Delhi!

Who is Durgesh Pathak?

Durgesh Pathak is the youngest member of AAP's political affairs committee, the party said on its websites.

In 2013, Durgesh Pathak had managed Arvind Kejriwal's election against Sheila Dikshit. He also helped the party win the 2015 Assembly elections. He also managed the 2017 Punjab polls. He had arrived to Delhi from Gorakhpur's Sikohara village to prepare for the civil services examination. In 2011, he joined the Lokpal movement as a volunteer.

In 2015, he was in charge of AAP in 35 constituencies and the party won 34 out of them. He was then sent to Punjab where AAP received 24 percent vote share.

He has a masters degree from Allahabad University.