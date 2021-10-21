5.06 kg gold foil concealed in laptops, tabs seized by Chennai Air Customs; 5 arrested

Headlines

Badshah says he doesn't support 'objectification of women' in music, netizens brutally troll him: 'Haathi ke daanth...'

DNA TV Show: ISRO prepares for historic solar mission; Aditya L-1 to unravel Sun's mysteries

Masala dosa and coffee played big role in success of Chandrayaan-3, here's how

Indian-origin Tharman Shanmugaratnam wins Singapore's Presidential election

R Madhavan becomes new president of FTII, Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur congratulates him

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

10 ​foods that can increase oxygen supply in blood​

Step inside National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun's luxurious Rs 100 crore home

9 different looks of Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan's trailer 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

Badshah says he doesn't support 'objectification of women' in music, netizens brutally troll him: 'Haathi ke daanth...'

R Madhavan becomes new president of FTII, Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur congratulates him

Rajinikanth, Nelson gifted cars worth Rs 1.25 cr, Rs 1.50 cr respectively by Jailer's producer after film's success

HomeIndia

India

5.06 kg gold foil concealed in laptops, tabs seized by Chennai Air Customs; 5 arrested

The smugglers had melted the gold and made it a paper-thin layer and hid it inside the keyboards of laptops and under smartphones.

article-main
Latest News

Sidharth MP

Updated: Oct 21, 2021, 09:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Gold smugglers sometimes use such methods to bring gold illegally into the country that even the monitoring agencies are baffled. Smugglers tried to execute a similar trick in Chennai but they were caught.

According to the police, the Air Customs officials posted at Chennai Airport had received an intelligence tip about illegally bringing gold from the plane. Based on intelligence, Air Customs officials intercepted 10 male passengers that returned from Dubai on flights  EK-544 and UL-121, on Wednesday evening. On being detained and thoroughly searched, gold foils concealed in laptops, tablet computers were recovered and seized. Images shared by the Officials depict how the smugglers have concealed thin gold foils under the laptop keyboard and under the display of tablet computers.

The smugglers had melted the gold and made it a paper-thin layer. After uprooting the keyboard in the laptop, that layer was buried inside. Similarly, the smugglers had hidden a layer of gold inside the smartphones. After investigation, the officers seized all the seized items.

As per Chennai Air Customs, a total of 5.06 kgs of 24K Gold worth Rs.2.19 crores was recovered and seized. Undeclared electronic goods worth Rs.48.6 lakhs were also seized under Customs Act, 1962. Five passengers were arrested and further investigation is underway.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Yashica Dutt reacts after Anurag Kashyap's 'opportunist' remark amid Made In Heaven Season 2 controversy

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam Bhattacharya blessed with baby boy

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 live streaming: When and where to watch, date, time, predicted XI - All you need to know

Viral video: Epic river showdown - giant hippo's ruthless attack on lions stuns internet

How much revenue BCCI is generating from media rights of IPL and India’s home matches? Check details here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE