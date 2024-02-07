5 reasons why PM Modi will win 2024 Lok Sabha elections

PM Modi recently said that the BJP-led NDA will appear victorious in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“The third term of our government is not very far now. Only 100-125 days remain to go. I don't go into numbers but I can see the mood of the country. It will make the NDA cross 400 and BJP will definitely get 370 seats” - Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi recently expressed confidence that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will emerge victorious in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. With less than three months before India conducts the biggest electoral exercise in the world, it appears that the Indian PM is likely to retain power. While the opposition parties are hoping to dent the seatshare for the BJP-led NDA, an upset seems unlikely. Seeking a third term in office, PM Modi’s favorability ratings are high with not many signs of anti-incumbency. A number of factors tilt the electoral field in favour of PM Modi. From welfare schemes and Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration to a divided opposition, here are the five most significant factors that are likely to give a boost to PM Modi’s chances of coming back to power:

Divided Opposition

The political landscape of India is such that there are many strong regional parties. While these parties exhibit considerable strength in their regional strongholds, their collective impact on national politics often depends on alliance with the Congress. However, fractures within the opposition coalition group INDIA pose many challenges to their unity and electoral viability.

Regional powerhouses such as the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) command significant influence in their respective domains. Yet, their ability to mark a common agenda remains uncertain. It is for sure that if these parties want to defeat PM Modi-led BJP, they need a pan-India party, and that is Congress.

The Modi Factor

At the heart of the BJP's electoral politics lies the persona of PM Modi, as he commands unparalleled popularity and exerts a magnetic influence over the voters. His charismatic leadership, coupled with a visionary agenda for national development, resonates deeply with the masses.

‘The Modi Factor’, as it is commonly termed, represents charisma, policy efficacy, and mass appeal. It was instrumental in propelling the BJP to a resounding victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and securing an even more decisive mandate in 2019.

Furthermore, PM Modi's ability to connect with voters on a personal level, whether through his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio program or extensive social media outreach, reinforces his status as a people's leader. He has succeeded in making a direct connection with voters.

Central to PM Modi's enduring appeal is the cultivation of a distinct personality cult. Unlike his predecessors, PM Modi has positioned himself as not merely a political leader but as a transformative figure.

Additionally, his assertive foreign policy initiatives have made his image as a statesman of global repute.

Welfare Schemes

The Modi government's tenure has been characterised by a relentless focus on policy implementation, and targeted welfare schemes. From flagship initiatives such as Jan Dhan Yojana and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to transformative reforms in sectors ranging from taxation to infrastructure, the Modi government has maintained a connection to its voters.

The Modi government's emphasis on welfare schemes targeting the marginalised sections of society, such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, and Mission Shakti, has left a huge impact.

As the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections approach, the Modi government's relentless focus on nation-building, socio-economic transformation, and cultural revivalism is likely to resonate strongly with a significant segment of the voters.

The Ram Mandir and Lok Sabha Elections

In the history of Indian politics, the Ram Mandir issue has played a huge role. The Ram Mandir holds profound significance not only in terms of religious symbolism but also as a political narrative. For the BJP, the construction of the Ram Temple represents the culmination of a decades-long struggle to reclaim the site of Lord Ram's birthplace and fulfil the aspiration of millions of Hindus across the country.

With the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has strategically positioned the Ram Mandir issue at the forefront of its electoral narrative. The BJP's outreach efforts, including temple cleaning drives and commemorative events honouring the sacrifices of Kar Sevaks, underscore the party's commitment to the Ram Mandir cause. Moreover, the party's broader narrative of civilisational pride resonates with its vision of a New India, rooted in traditional values and yet forward-looking in its aspirations.

As the Lok Sabha elections draw closer, the Ram Mandir issue is poised to play a pivotal role in mobilising public opinion.

The Media Star

In an era defined by digital connectivity and social media platforms, PM Modi has cracked the social media game. From his early days as Chief Minister of Gujarat to his current tenure as Prime Minister of India, PM Modi has leveraged the power of social media to engage with citizens, shape public opinion, and share his government's policies.

With millions of followers across various social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, PM Modi commands a formidable digital footprint that rivals that of global leaders.

Central to Modi's media strategy is his flagship program, "Mann Ki Baat," which serves as a platform for direct engagement with citizens on a wide range of issues. It is for sure that PM Modi's media savvy is likely to play a pivotal role in shaping electoral outcomes.

In conclusion, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are poised to be a watershed moment in India's political trajectory, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP at the centre stage. As outlined in the preceding discourse, five compelling factors underscore Modi's prospects for electoral victory: a divided opposition, the enduring appeal of the Modi factor, the cultivation of a distinct personality cult, the strategic invocation of the Ram Mandir issue, and Modi's adept navigation of the digital media landscape. As the electoral battle unfolds, the interplay of these factors will shape the contours of Indian politics and determine the trajectory of the nation's future.