5 CRPF jawans martyred in Anantnag terror attack

Five CRPF personnel were martyred and one terrorist was killed in a terror attack believed to be carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists on a joint team of security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday.

Sources in the police said that two bike-borne terrorists appeared when security forces were deployed at the Khanabal-Pahalgham stretch, known as KP road, in the district for picket duty. The duo hurled a grenade and fired indiscriminately at the joint team of CRPF's B/116 battalion's bravo company and Jammu and Kashmir police.

"Five CRPF jawans attained martyrdom, three other injured have been evacuated to Janglad Mandi hospital...... area is under cordon, reinforcement has reached, " CRPF said in a statement.

The patrolling party fought the terrorists and one terrorist was killed during the gunbattle while the other is believed to have escaped.

Additional forces, led by Station House Officer of Saddar police station in Anantnag, Arshad Ahmed, reached the encounter spot but had to face indiscriminate firing from the terrorists.

A defunct terrorist group with the name Al-Umar Mujahideen took responsibility for the attack but police suspect that the attack has been carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed as the deceased terrorist appears to be Pakistani.

A search for the other terrorist was launched. According to sources, the terrorists were brought to the spot by an over-ground worker who fled soon after having brought them.

A woman was injured in the incident too. She and Ahmed along with the other injured were taken to a hospital in Srinagar.

Jammu and Kashmir Police had shared an intelligence input about a possible terror strike on security forces around the general bus stand which is located on KP road.

The attacks comes less than three weeks before the commencement of the annual Amaranth yatra to the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.

Pilgrims travelling to the cave shrine have to pass through the stretch of the road where Wednesday's attack took place. The yatra is scheduled to begin on July 1 and culminate on August 15.

Grenade And Fire

—Zee Media Newsroom

(With inputs from agencies)