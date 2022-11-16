4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh | Photo: File (Image for representation)

The National Centre for Seismology reports that on Wednesday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 jolted areas of Himachal Pradesh. The epicentre of the earthquake, which occurred at 9:32 p.m., was situated 27 km to the north-northwest of Mandi.

Mandi, Kangra, and adjacent areas experienced tremors. According to officials, no fatalities or property damage have been reported as of yet. Over the previous two weeks, the Himalayan region has experienced a number of earthquakes. Between November 8 and November 16, at least 10 earthquakes of varied magnitude were recorded in the Himalayan region near the border between Nepal and Uttarakhand, according to data from the National Center for Seismology.

On November 12, a significant earthquake with widespread tremors was detected in the national capital, making it the second time in less than a week that tremors have been felt there. The eastern part of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and several areas of Delhi NCR had all felt the 5.4 magnitude earthquake. The earthquake's epicentre was located in Nepal, 212 kilometres southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from PTI)