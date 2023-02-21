Headlines

4-lane NH section from Phagwara to Rupnagar in Punjab being constructed at Rs 1,367 crore: Nitin Gadkari

Connecting Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Ropar, and Mohali, the section extends mobility to Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, and Ropar.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 11:51 PM IST

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has released a press release announcing that NHAI has built a four-lane wide section between Phagwara and Rupnagar on NH-344A. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari tweeted that the project is being carried out in Hybrid Annuity Mode at a cost of Rs 1,367 Crore and a length of 80.82 kilometres.

This stretch provides access between large cities like Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Chandigarh as well as smaller towns like Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Ropar, and Mohali.

According to the Minister, the alignment cuts travel time in half between Jalandhar and Chandigarh and improves accessibility to Shaheed Bhagat Singh's birthplace in Khatkarkalan.

According to Gadkari, the prime minister's goal of creating environmentally friendly infrastructure is reflected in the Green Highway's abundance of lush vegetation and blooming flora.

In addition to promoting economic growth and public safety in the area, this motorway is widely regarded as one of Punjab's most secure thoroughfares.

Also, READ: Noida news: Man duped of over Rs 22 lakh on pretext of land registry, accused posed as GNIDA official

The minister said that the alignment would cut travel time in half between Jalandhar and Chandigarh and would also allow easy access to Shaheed Bhagat Singh's birthplace in Khatkarkalan.

(With inputs from ANI)

