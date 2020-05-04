14,541 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, death toll rises to 583

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination. The third phase of the nationwide lockdown began today with "considerable relaxations", as the pre-existing quarantine was further extended for the second time by the Ministry of Home Affairs for two weeks beyond May 3. However, governments are also keeping in place necessary curbs so as to not lose all the gains that have been achieved in the battle against the virus.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 42,000-mark on Monday, while the death toll topped the 1,300-mark as well. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan maintains that the growth rate of COVID-19 cases in India has been steadying for a while and that the nation is on the path of winning the fight against SARS-CoV-2.

While some states have decided to abide by the Centre's guidelines to regulate different activities in the red, green, and orange hotspot zones based on risk profiling, some of the other states have decided to modify the pre-existing regulations to allow considerable relaxation. Many states have announced the opening of shops selling non-essential items like clothes, shoes, stationery, paan, cigarettes, and liquor.

In India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicentre of coronavirus spread where cases are nearing the 13,000-mark with around 550 deaths. Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state. One of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

Around 20 central teams have also been constituted for deployment to as many as 20 districts in nine states across the country. These teams will visit the places with a high caseload of COVID-19 infection and help the local administration implement cluster containment measures and discuss strategies to cut the spread of the virus.

Here are the latest updates on coronavirus in India on Monday, 4 May 2020

Maharashtra Update:

771 new cases, total cases now 14,541

With 35 deaths on Monday, the death toll in state rises to 583

The number of discharged people stands at 2,465

Evaluation of class 10, 12 board copies to start from May 5 in green zone districts

Barabanki, Lakhimpur Khiri, Hathras, Maharajganj, Shahjahanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Ballia, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Hamirpur, Kanour Dehat, Khushinagar, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Sidharthnagar, Sonbhadra, Amethi

349 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Delhi today, taking the total number of cases to 4898; no deaths due to Coronavirus recorded in the state in the last 24 hours: State Health Department

6 deaths and 175 new Coronavirus positive cases reported in Rajasthan taking the total number of cases in the state to 3061; 77 deaths recorded in the state so far: Sate Health Department

106 more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh taking the total number of cases in the state to 2942: State Health Department

121 new cases of COVID19 have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, taking total number of cases to 2766. 754 patients have recovered from the disease while 50 others lost their lives: State Health Department

Telangana update

Confirmed cases 1085 (3 cases reported today)

Death toll - 29

510 new COVID19 positive cases, 18 deaths recorded in Mumbai today, taking the total number of positive cases to 9123, death toll 361: Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai

Gujarat coronavirus update

Total cases - 5804 (Last 24hrs-376)

Active cases - 4290

Deaths - 319 (Last 24hrs-29)

Recovered - 1195 (Last 24hrs-153)

Ahmedabad update:

Ahmedabad records 259 new cases

Total cases - 4076

Death toll - 234

Vadodara - 385 cases, 27 deaths

Surat - 706 cases, 31 deaths

Government of India will be facilitating the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner. The travel would be arranged by aircraft and naval ships. The Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) has been prepared in this regard: MHA

Indian Embassies and High Commissions are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens. This facility would be made available on payment-basis. Non-scheduled commercial flights would be arranged for air travel. The travel would begin in a phased manner from May 7: MHA

Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha briefing on coronavirus

There are 1259 total cases. 218 have been released. Active Cases 908. Recovery rate is 17.28%.

Total deaths stands at 61. Fresh cases in the last 24 hours stand at 61

Massive jump in cases in Tamil Nadu

527 new cases in TN today, total cases at 3550

Active cases 2107

1.62 lakh samples tested in total

Total 1409 discharged

1 death today; total death at 31

Karnataka update:

As of 5:00 PM of 04th May 2020, cumulatively 651 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 27 deaths & 321 discharges.

+1 death due to non–Covid Cause.

37 new cases have been confirmed in the state from 03.05.2020, 5:00 PM to 04.05.2020, 5:00 PM.

Total cases 42,836, cured 11,762, dead 1,389. In the last 24 hours, 2573 new cases, 83 dead

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/

Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 32 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1650 524 36 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 43 32 1 5 Bihar 517 125 4 6 Chandigarh 94 19 0 7 Chhattisgarh 57 36 0 8 Delhi 4549 1362 64 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 5428 1042 290 11 Haryana 442 245 5 12 Himachal Pradesh 40 34 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 701 287 8 14 Jharkhand 115 22 3 15 Karnataka 642 304 26 16 Kerala 500 401 4 17 Ladakh 41 17 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 2942 798 165 19 Maharashtra 12974 2115 548 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 163 60 1 24 Puducherry 8 5 0 25 Punjab 1102 117 21 26 Rajasthan 2886 1356 71 27 Tamil Nadu 3023 1379 30 28 Telangana 1082 490 29 29 Tripura 16 2 0 30 Uttarakhand 60 39 1 31 Uttar Pradesh 2742 758 45 32 West Bengal 963 151 35 Total number of confirmed cases in India 42836* 11762 1389

As of now, there are about 610 cases of #COVID19 in 112 aspirational districts which is considered fairly low at less than 2 per cent of the national level of infections. Of these, six districts have reported first case after April 21: Amitabh Kant, Chairman of Empowered Group 6

Till now, 11,706 people have been cured. In the last 24 hours, 1074 people have been cured. This is the highest number in terms of cured patients noted till date. Our recovery rate is now 27.52%. Total number of COVID19 cases is now 42533: Lav Agrawal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry

In pandemics such as COVID19, historically it has been noted that if social distancing is not respected when social mobility is allowed, chances of disease transmission increase rapidly once restrictions are eased: Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agrawal

15:56 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

There are 80 active cases of #COVID19 in Chandigarh & 21 others have cured/discharged: Chandigarh Manoj Parida

15:18 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

Bihar: 6 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Bihar, state total rises to 523

15:12 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

We are leaving West Bengal today after 15 days. We visited many locations&made report as per our observation. Report will be submitted to the Centre. Primary observation is that improvement is needed: Vineet Joshi, IMCT Team Leader for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri&Kalimpong.

15:07 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

#WATCH Gujarat: A clash erupts between migrant workers & police in Surat. The workers are demanding that they be sent back to their native places.

#WATCH Gujarat: A clash erupts between migrant workers & police in Surat. The workers are demanding that they be sent back to their native places. pic.twitter.com/aiMvjHGukY — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

14:36 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

Govt of Tripura along with the help of Central Govt has decided to send back 33,000 migrant workers to their respective states from Tripura largely by train: Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb.

14:26 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

6 deaths and 130 #COVID19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan today. Total positive cases stand at 3016 and death toll is 77: Rajasthan Health Department

14:19 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

All liquor shops in the eastern range that were opened today have been closed as social distancing norms were flouted at those shops: Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range), Alok Kumar #Delhi

13:14 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

67 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh; taking the total number of positive cases to 1650. There are 1093 active cases now: Arja Srikanth, State Nodal Officer

13:01 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

After a staff member of Border Security Force (BSF) working in Headquarters at CGO Complex in Delhi tested positive for #COVID19 last night, first and second floor of the office have been closed for sanitization: BSF

12:40 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

Delhi: More number of vehicles seen on roads in the national capital today, after Delhi govt announces several relaxations amid #CoronavirusLockdown; Visuals from Moolchand.

Delhi: More number of vehicles seen on roads in the national capital today, after Delhi govt announces several relaxations amid #CoronavirusLockdown; Visuals from Moolchand. pic.twitter.com/5orSQBBP4F — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

12:37 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

28 new #COVID19 cases have been reported in Karnataka today of which 21 cases are from Davangere. Total positive cases in the state stand at 642. One death has been reported today taking the death toll to 26: Govt of Karnataka

12:28 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

Supreme Court refuses to entertain a plea seeking a stay on burial of dead bodies of #COVID19 victims at three cemeteries in Mumbai’s Bandra West area and refers the matter back to the Bombay High Court.

12:20 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held first Cabinet meeting in the Delhi Secretariat today after government offices were allowed to be opened by the Delhi government from today. #COVID19

11:47 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

Bihar: 13 green zones in the state converted to orange zones. Now there are only red and orange zones in Bihar. 38 districts in Patna, Munger, Rohtas, Buxar, and Gaya are red zone, while the rest have been categorised as orange. The lockdown protocols in the red zone will continue strictly as ever.

11:43 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

#WATCH: Police resorts to mild lathi-charge outside a liquor shop in Kashmere Gate after social distancing norms were flouted by people outside the shop. #Delhi

#WATCH: Police resorts to mild lathicharge outside a liquor shop in Kashmere Gate after social distancing norms were flouted by people outside the shop. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/XZKxrr5ThC — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

11:13 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

Delhi: Construction activities resume where workers are available on the site of construction, following revised guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs. A labourer says,"It is good that govt has allowed construction work amid #CoronavirusLockdown, as we will get wages now"

Delhi: Construction activities resume where workers are available on the site of construction, following revised guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs. A labourer says,“It is good that govt has allowed construction work amid #CoronavirusLockdown, as we will get wages now” pic.twitter.com/nQ0fDOfOtm — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

10:44 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

Chhattisgarh: Social distancing norms being flouted as people in large numbers queue outside a liquor shop in Rajnandgaon. The state govt has allowed liquor shops to open in the state from today except for the containment zones.

Chhattisgarh: Social distancing norms being flouted as people in large numbers queue outside a liquor shop in Rajnandgaon. The state govt has allowed liquor shops to open in the state from today except for the containment zones. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/GfTzQP86Ip — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

10:29 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

#WATCH Delhi: Drones are being used for surveillance by Police in the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur, amid #CoronavirusLockdown (Source: Delhi Police)

#WATCH Delhi: Drones are being used for surveillance by Police in the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur, amid #CoronavirusLockdown (Source: Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/aHZbjEd86f — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

10:14 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

Odisha: A 29-year-old female has tested positive for COVID-19; taking the total number of positive cases to 163.

09:54 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

Rajasthan: 4 deaths and 123 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan today. Total positive cases stand at 3,009 and the death toll is 75

4 deaths and 123 new #COVID19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan today. Total positive cases stand at 3009 and death toll is 75: Rajasthan Health Department pic.twitter.com/bDOENYkg7I — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

09:29 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

A total of 11,07,233 samples have been tested as of 9 AM on 4th May: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

09:15 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

2,553 new COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

09:09 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

Maharashtra: 291 new COVID-19 cases reported in Aurangabad, 10 people have died in the region till now.

08:56 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

Total number of #COVID19 positive cases in India rises to 42,533 including 29,453 active cases,11,707 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,373 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Total number of #COVID19 positive cases in India rises to 42,533 including 29,453 active cases,11,707 cured/discharged/migrated and 1373 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/zqwLyTceUO — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

07:53 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

Uttar Pradesh: 8 more test COVID-19 positive in Ghaziabad, total cases rise to 82. (PTI info)

07:22 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

A total of 56 BSF jawans have been tested coronavirus positive across India which includes 14 from Tripura and 43 from Delhi.

07:20 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

The total number of cases cross 35,00,000, death toll more than 2.47 lakh as per Johns Hopkins university data. Novel coronavirus deaths in the US climb by 1,450 in the past 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University shows: AFP news agency

07:01 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

In order to ensure the faster supply of essential commodities, the Northern Railway, in association with other Zonal Railways, has decided to extend the run of 10 Parcel Cargo Express trains (PCETs), according to a press release. As per the release, these include -- New Delhi - Guwahati Parcel Express; Guwahati- New Delhi Parcel Express; Amritsar - Howrah Parcel Express; Howrah - Amritsar Parcel Express; New Delhi - Jammu Tawi. Parcel Express; JammuTawi - New Delhi Parcel Express; Kalka - Ambala Parcel Express; Ambala - Kalka Parcel Express; Dehradun - New Delhi Parcel Express and New Delhi - Dehradun Parcel Express. (ANI input)

06:59 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

Jharkhand government sent around 15 buses from 6 districts to Raipur on Sunday to bring back the migrant labourers stuck here amid COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI input)

06:31 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

A special train, carrying 1200 migrant workers who were stuck in Gujarat's Sabarmati due to coronavirus lockdown, reached UP's Kanpur on Sunday.

Kanpur: A special train, carrying 1200 migrant workers who were stuck in Gujarat's Sabarmati amid #CoronavirusLockdown, reached Kanpur yesterday. pic.twitter.com/qmYKWbRoOV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 4, 2020

06:29 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

Rajasthan: Coronavirus cases in the state rise to 2,886 after 114 people, including 40 in Chittorgarh, 32 in Jaipur, and 27 in Jodhpur, test positive. (PTI input)

06:28 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

Bihar: Coronavirus cases in Bihar rises to 516 after 35 people test positive, including 7 in Munger, 6 in Bhagalpur, 5 each in West Champaran, and Aurangabad districts; active cases 393. (PTI report)