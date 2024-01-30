Twitter
India

14 PFI workers get death sentence in killing of BJP leader in Kerala

The sentence was pronounced by Mavelikkara Additional District judge V G Sreedevi.

PTI

Jan 30, 2024

A Kerala court on Tuesday sentenced to death 14 persons associated with the now-banned Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the murder of BJP OBC wing leader Ranjith Sreenivasan in this district in December 2021.

The sentence was pronounced by Mavelikkara Additional District judge V G Sreedevi.

The prosecution had sought the maximum sentence for the convicts, saying that they were a "trained killer squad" and the cruel and diabolical manner in which the victim was killed in front of his mother, infant, and wife brings it within the ambit of the "rarest of the rarest" of crimes.

