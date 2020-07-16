14-day complete lockdown in 4 Odisha districts: What's allowed, what's not
Here is what will be allowed to open during the 14-day lockdown in Odisha's Ganjam, Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur districts and Rourkela Municipal Corporation area from 9 pm of July 17 to July 31 midnight:
Representational image: 14-day complete lockdown in 4 Odisha districts from tomorrow
Written By
Edited By
Ahamad Fuwad
Source
DNA webdesk
Amid a continuous spike in COVID-19 cases, Odisha government on Thursday announced a 14-day complete lockdown four districts and one municipal town from July 17.
The lockdown will be in place in Ganjam, Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur districts and Rourkela Municipal Corporation area from 9 pm of July 17 to July 31 midnight.
Odisha has a total of 14,280 COVID-19 cases with a death toll of 74. There are currently 4,342 active cases while 9,864 patients have recovered.
"The State Government do hereby impose lookdown in the entire jurisdictions of Khania, Ganjam, Cuttack and Jajpur districts and Rourkela Municipal Corporation (Sundergarh district) w.e.f. 9 pm of 17.07.2020 until midnight of 31.07.2020," an order by Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner said.
During this lockdown, all shops & commercial establishments, offices and institutions shall remain dosed and mobility of people restricted except some essential services and government employees.
Here is what will be allowed to open during the 14-day lockdown in Odisha:
Government of India establishments -
I. Defence
II. Central Armed Police Forces
III. Treasury including Pay and Accounts Offices, Financial Advisers and Field Offices of the Comptroller General of Accounts with bare minimum staff
IV. Central Government offices on emerge, duty
V. Post Offices
VI. Telecom Services including their maintenance offices and movement of associated personnel
VII. National Informatics Centre
VIII. Early Warning Agencies including IMD
IX. Customs clearance at ports/ airport/ land border; GSTN; and MCA 21 Registry, with bare minimum staff
X. Reserve Bank of India and RBI regulated financial markets and entities like NPCI, CCIL, ATMs, Clearing Houses, payment system operators and standalone primary dealers, with bare minimum staff
Government of Odisha establishments
XI. Disaster Management establishments
XII. State Government officials on emerge, duty
XIII. District and Municipal Administration/ Police/ Fire Services/ Government Officials on emerge, duty
Utilities and Essential Services
XIV. All medical establishments including Govt, and private hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, including medicine stores. Movement of ambulance and all medical personnel including Doctors B. Paramedics
XV. Water supply, sanitation and sewerage workers
XVI. Power generation, transmission and distribution
Transport
XVII Movement of air, sea and rail transport. Operations of Airports, Railway Stations, Bus Terminals and their associated offices, movement of associated personnel and activities
XVIII. Road transport and movement of transiting vehicles on .highways
XIX. Movement of goods and goods carriers, whether loaded or unloaded
XX. Movement of Public Transport, private vehicles and taxis (including cabs by aggregators like Ala, Uber, etc.) to and from airports, railway station and bus terminals/ stands/ stops, for facilitating movement of passengers by air, rail and road
Vegetables, Food & Grocery
XXI. Shops selling vegetables, grocery and milk between 6 am to 1 pm
XXII. Home Delivery of food, groceries, vegetables, egg, fish, meat and other essential items by restaurants and aggregators such as Zornato, Swiggy, OPOLFED, OMFED, Chilika Fresh etc. Economic and Other activities
XXIII. Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Services and allied activities