14-day complete lockdown in 4 Odisha districts: What's allowed, what's not

Amid a continuous spike in COVID-19 cases, Odisha government on Thursday announced a 14-day complete lockdown four districts and one municipal town from July 17.

The lockdown will be in place in Ganjam, Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur districts and Rourkela Municipal Corporation area from 9 pm of July 17 to July 31 midnight.

Odisha has a total of 14,280 COVID-19 cases with a death toll of 74. There are currently 4,342 active cases while 9,864 patients have recovered.

"The State Government do hereby impose lookdown in the entire jurisdictions of Khania, Ganjam, Cuttack and Jajpur districts and Rourkela Municipal Corporation (Sundergarh district) w.e.f. 9 pm of 17.07.2020 until midnight of 31.07.2020," an order by Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner said.

During this lockdown, all shops & commercial establishments, offices and institutions shall remain dosed and mobility of people restricted except some essential services and government employees.

Here is what will be allowed to open during the 14-day lockdown in Odisha:

Government of India establishments -

I. Defence

II. Central Armed Police Forces

III. Treasury including Pay and Accounts Offices, Financial Advisers and Field Offices of the Comptroller General of Accounts with bare minimum staff

IV. Central Government offices on emerge, duty

V. Post Offices

VI. Telecom Services including their maintenance offices and movement of associated personnel

VII. National Informatics Centre

VIII. Early Warning Agencies including IMD

IX. Customs clearance at ports/ airport/ land border; GSTN; and MCA 21 Registry, with bare minimum staff

X. Reserve Bank of India and RBI regulated financial markets and entities like NPCI, CCIL, ATMs, Clearing Houses, payment system operators and standalone primary dealers, with bare minimum staff

Government of Odisha establishments

XI. Disaster Management establishments

XII. State Government officials on emerge, duty

XIII. District and Municipal Administration/ Police/ Fire Services/ Government Officials on emerge, duty

Utilities and Essential Services

XIV. All medical establishments including Govt, and private hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, including medicine stores. Movement of ambulance and all medical personnel including Doctors B. Paramedics

XV. Water supply, sanitation and sewerage workers

XVI. Power generation, transmission and distribution

Transport

XVII Movement of air, sea and rail transport. Operations of Airports, Railway Stations, Bus Terminals and their associated offices, movement of associated personnel and activities

XVIII. Road transport and movement of transiting vehicles on .highways

XIX. Movement of goods and goods carriers, whether loaded or unloaded

XX. Movement of Public Transport, private vehicles and taxis (including cabs by aggregators like Ala, Uber, etc.) to and from airports, railway station and bus terminals/ stands/ stops, for facilitating movement of passengers by air, rail and road

Vegetables, Food & Grocery

XXI. Shops selling vegetables, grocery and milk between 6 am to 1 pm

XXII. Home Delivery of food, groceries, vegetables, egg, fish, meat and other essential items by restaurants and aggregators such as Zornato, Swiggy, OPOLFED, OMFED, Chilika Fresh etc. Economic and Other activities

XXIII. Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Services and allied activities