Jaish resurrects terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot, 22 months after surgical strike; see video

Terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad has resumed its camps in Pakistan's Balakot region, according to reports by Zee News.

India had conducted a surgical strike in Balakot last year. In a pre-dawn strike on February 26, 2019, Indian Air Force's (IAF) Mirage 2000 fighter jets had crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and pounded the terror camps in Balakot, Muzaffarabad and Chakoti in a well-planned operation destroying Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camps.

JeM is also providing training to young recruits at Balakot camps to carry out anti-India terror activities on Indian soil, as per Zee reports.

It has been learned that this training is being carried out at the same place where the Indian Air Force (IAF) had notably conducted airstrikes against terror launch pads in 2019.

A video has surfaced from a Balakot terror camp which shows slogans being raised against India, Hinduism and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to sources, Maulana Abdul Rauf Azhar, brother of terrorist Masood Azhar, was also present at the training centre and he has been appointed as the in-charge of terror operations against India. Masood Azhar is the head of Pakistan's Jaish-e-Mohammad terror out and mastermind of 2019 Pulwama attack.

For past few weeks, Pakistan Army has been aggressively targetting civilians on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC) by resorting to indiscriminate firing by heavy calibre artillery guns to support the infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.