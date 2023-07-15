Delhi flood: Heavy rain lashes parts of capital, waterlogging causes traffic congestion

The water level in swollen River Yamuna was recorded at 207.48 metres at 10 am in Delhi on Saturday. The overflowing Yamuna River has touched the Red Fort wall on Ring Road, inundating the nearby areas.

While the national capital is still witnessing water logging and floods, several parts of Delhi received heavy rainfall on Saturday evening.

Visuals from Raj Ghat show people witnessing a spell of rain.

The water level in swollen River Yamuna was recorded at 207.48 metres at 10 am in Delhi on Saturday. The overflowing Yamuna River has touched the Red Fort wall on Ring Road, inundating the nearby areas.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday took to Twitter and said that the water level of the river is gradually decreasing and the situation would get back to normal soon.

"The water level of the Yamuna is decreasing gradually. If it does not rain heavily again, the situation will be back to normal. We started withdrawing water from Chandrawal and Wazirabad water treatment plants. After this, the machines will be kept for drying. Both plants will be operational tomorrow. Please stay aware and help each other," CM Kejriwal tweeted.

Further, he appealed to the people to take care of themselves and help each other.

Additionally, Public Works Department Minister, Atishi Marlena, stated, "Yamuna river water is receding, the people of Delhi will get relief in the next 12 hours...It is a big question why all the water from Hathnikund Barrage was being released only for Delhi".

"Not a single drop of water was released into the canals going to UP and Haryana from there. Haryana will have to answer for this. Can the flood situation in Delhi have been avoided?" added Marlena.

CWC had expected the water level to be at 208.05 Metres on July 14 (Friday) between 10:00 pm to 12 am. But the water level came down faster than the expectations of the Central Water Commission.