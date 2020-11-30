Headlines

COVID-19 vaccine to be available for 30 crore people by July-August: Centre

Harshvardhan also spoke about India having one of the highest recovery rates in the world and the effort put in by the government to achieve this.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 04:07 PM IST

By July-August next year the central government will most probably be able to provide COVID-19 vaccines to around 25-30 crore people. The announcement was made by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday, November 30.

While speaking to the media, Harshvardhan said, "In the first 3-4 months of next year, there is a possibility that we will be able to provide vaccine to the people of the country. By July-August, we have a plan to provide vaccines to around 25-30 crore people and we are preparing accordingly".

However, he was quick to remind people about following COVID-19 norms until a vaccine is not made. "I would like to request everyone to remember and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and following social distancing. These are important for health," he said.

The health minister who is also the Chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) distributed masks and soaps at the Old Delhi Railway Station today.

"We will soon be completing eleven months in our fight against COVID. Since then, the most important principle to protect ourselves and others is to follow the basic principles of hygiene and physical distancing. In the fight against COVID, our biggest weapon is mask and sanitiser," he again emphasised.

While addressing the media Harshvardhan also spoke about India having one of the highest recovery rates in the world and the sincere effort put in by the government to achieve this.

"From 1 lab in January 2020, we now have 2,165 labs. More than a million people are being tested on a daily basis. We have completed 14 crore cumulative tests today. This all shows the determination of the government and relentless efforts of our corona warriors whose contribution is significant in fighting the pandemic," he said.

"Under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India has become self-reliant in production of masks, PPE kits, ventilators etc. More than 10 lakh PPE kits are being manufactured every day in India. And now, our scientists are instrumental in the research for the vaccine and it will be available on time," he said. 

India's coronavirus tally breached the 94-lakh mark after 38,772 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Monday.The overall coronavirus cases reached 94,31,692 including 4,46,952 active cases and 88,47,600 recoveries. With 443 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,37,139. 

(With ANI inputs)

