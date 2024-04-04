Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: 'Not a time of celebration but war,' says AAP leader Sanjay Singh after release from jail

After walking out of jail, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh said it was not the time to celebrate but to "fight" as other AAP leaders including the "topmost leader" Arvind Kejriwal are in jail.

Singh, who has been in jail in connection with the alleged excise policy case for over six months, was released on Wednesday from Tihar jail after the Supreme Court granted him bail a day earlier.

"This is not a time of celebration but a time of war. We all have to struggle together. The topmost leader of our party, Arvind Kejriwal, is in jail. Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are also in jail. We have a long fight ahead," he said.

"We have to go amongst the people of Delhi, wherever the AAP candidates and the INDIA bloc candidates are fighting in the upcoming general elections. We have to work hard to defeat the dictatorial government. We have to throw them out of power," he added.

He further stated that he has to work on the election strategy and roadmap. He ensured support for the candidates from the INDIA bloc. "Let's get ready to fight," he said.

-ANI