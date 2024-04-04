Twitter
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: 'Not a time of celebration but war,' says AAP leader Sanjay Singh after release from jail

After walking out of jail, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh said it was not the time to celebrate but to "fight" as other AAP leaders including the "topmost leader" Arvind Kejriwal are in jail.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 07:04 AM IST

Singh, who has been in jail in connection with the alleged excise policy case for over six months, was released on Wednesday from Tihar jail after the Supreme Court granted him bail a day earlier.

"This is not a time of celebration but a time of war. We all have to struggle together. The topmost leader of our party, Arvind Kejriwal, is in jail. Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are also in jail. We have a long fight ahead," he said.

"We have to go amongst the people of Delhi, wherever the AAP candidates and the INDIA bloc candidates are fighting in the upcoming general elections. We have to work hard to defeat the dictatorial government. We have to throw them out of power," he added.

He further stated that he has to work on the election strategy and roadmap. He ensured support for the candidates from the INDIA bloc. "Let's get ready to fight," he said.

-ANI

  • 04 Apr 2024, 06:27 AM

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh meets Manish Sisodia's wife Seema Sisodia. 

    He was released from Tihar Jail on bail after six months in the Delhi excise policy case.

  • 04 Apr 2024, 06:26 AM

    Delhi: AAP Minister Gopal Rai says, "This agitation will continue till all our leaders are released from jail. The elections have also become an agitation now. We will take it forward..."

  • 04 Apr 2024, 06:25 AM

    Karimganj: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "After 4 June, Narendra Modi will be the PM... We also have some magic... Keep watching everyone will vote for us..."

     

