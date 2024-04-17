Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Campaigning ends for phase 1 polls

17 Apr 2024, 06:10 AM

PM alleges TMC hatching conspiracies to prevent Ram Navami rallies, Mamata says BJP plotting riots

A day before Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of plotting to halt the festivities, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP was planning to spark riots in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing election rallies in Raiganj and Balurghat, Modi hailed the Calcutta High Court's decision to allow a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession in Howrah as a "victory for truth.".

Modi claimed that while the TMC does not permit Ram Navami rallies, it allows stone-pelting at such events.

"Devotees have to move the court to seek permission for Ram Navami rallies, but those who pelt stones at these rallies are permitted to do so," he said.

"This year's Ram Navami celebrations are different as Ram Lalla has returned home in Ayodhya. But the TMC, as in previous years, opposes Ram Navami celebrations in the state and hatches conspiracies," Modi said.

The high court had granted permission to the VHP to hold a Ram Navami procession in Howrah city, imposing certain conditions to ensure the event takes place without tension.

"The permission was granted by the court, and tomorrow Ram Navami processions will be taken out with full reverence and devotion. In the end, truth always triumphs in the state," he said.

On the other hand, Banerjee, while addressing a rally in Jalpaiguri, accused the BJP of trying to engineer riots on Wednesday, two days ahead of the first phase of elections.

"BJP is trying to engineer riots in the state on April 17, aiming to reap electoral dividends in the first phase of elections on April 19. We have information that they are planning to incite communal polarisation in the state," she claimed.

The TMC supremo alleged that after the clashes, the BJP would use the NIA to arrest TMC leaders on fake charges.

"I urge our supporters and the peace-loving people of West Bengal not to fall into their trap and engage in clashes. People must be vigilant to thwart the BJP's plan to incite riots for votes," she said.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said the BJP wants to use Lord Ram and religion for their political gain.

-PTI