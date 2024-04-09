Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: Congress complains to EC against PM Modi's manifesto comments

A delegation comprising former union minister Salman Khurshid, senior leaders Mukul Wasnik, Pawan Khera and Gurdeep Sappal met the commission officials and lodged the complaint.

The Congress on Monday complained to the Election Commission of India against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his objectionable comments against the party manifesto, saying it had an imprint of the Muslim League.

Later briefing reporters, the leaders said they urged the ECI to take a serious view of the Prime Minister's remarks against the Congress party's manifesto.

The party also raised the matter of the Prime Minister's hoardings in Delhi and the misuse of his pictures with the defence personnel. The party leaders said they also showed the EC officials its earlier advisory against such practice.

The party delegation also flagged for the attention of the commission the curbs on free speech, like the banning of YouTube channels or the handles of people and journalists at the behest of the government.