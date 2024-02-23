Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Haryana CM announces waiver of interest, penalty on farmers’ loans if...

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said the protesting farmers led by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will observe a 'Black Friday' on Friday following the death of a farmer at Khanauri Border crossing in Sangrur district, Punjab, during the ongoing protests.

The SKM will also hold a tractor march on highways towards the national capital, said the BKU leader. In an exclusive talk with ANI, Tikait said, "We will observe a 'Black Friday' on March 23 condoling the death of a farmer at the Khanauri Border crossing in Punjab. We held a tractor march yesterday as well."

Tikait further announced that the protesting farmers will take out a tractor march on February 26. "On February 26, we will take tractors to the highway, and towards the way that goes to Delhi. It will be a one-day programme, and then we will return. Then, all across India, our meetings will go on. On March 14, there will be a programme at Ram Leela Ground in Delhi for one day. People will go without tractors to that event. The government keeps saying that they are not stopping us so let's see if they will stop us or not," he added. (ANI)