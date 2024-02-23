Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Haryana CM announces waiver of interest, penalty on farmers’ loans if...

India
The SKM will also hold a tractor march on highways towards the national capital, said the BKU leader. In an exclusive talk with ANI, Tikait said, "We will observe a 'Black Friday' on March 23 condoling the death of a farmer at the Khanauri Border crossing in Punjab. We held a tractor march yesterday as well."
Tikait further announced that the protesting farmers will take out a tractor march on February 26. "On February 26, we will take tractors to the highway, and towards the way that goes to Delhi. It will be a one-day programme, and then we will return. Then, all across India, our meetings will go on. On March 14, there will be a programme at Ram Leela Ground in Delhi for one day. People will go without tractors to that event. The government keeps saying that they are not stopping us so let's see if they will stop us or not," he added. (ANI)
The Haryana Police on Friday revoked the imposition of the National Security Act (NSA), 1980 against some union leaders of the Ambala district after announcing it late on Thursday night, officials said.Sibash Kabiraj, IGP Ambala Range said that the NSA will not be invoked against the farm leaders.
"This is to clarify to all concerned that the matter of invoking provisions of the National Security Act on a few farm union leaders of district Ambala has been reconsidered and it has been decided that the same will not be invoked," he said.
The General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarwan Singh Pandher on Friday targetted Punjab government for not filing an FIR on the death of farmer youth at the Khanauri Border during the ongoing protests.
He said that the way the Punjab government is 'insulting the martyrdom of our martyrs' is condemnable. Pandher questioned the delay in filing the FIR though all the deamands were accepted during the talks.
"Talks were being held with the Punjab Government on the death of Shubhkaran Singh. All our demands were accepted, that a case under Section 302 (murder) be filed against those who attacked, that the Punjab Government give the status of 'martyr' to Shubhkaran Singh, that discussions on compensation be held with his family, and that a Board will be constituted for his postmortem and its videography will be done. It has been more than 14 hours now but the Punjab Government is not giving any answer," the farmer leader said.
Due to the ongoing farmer protest, Delhi Police has started picketing and conducting vehicle checks at the Badarpur, Palla, Surajkund, and Karni Singh shooting range. This has resulted in heavy traffic in Gurgaon and Noida. Advisory for diversions is released by traffic police, focusing on DND flyway and Kalindi Kunj.
In a noteworthy development, Sukhbir Singh Badal, the leader of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), has urged the Chief Minister of Punjab to introduce legislation ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. Badal emphasized the need for legal backing to secure MSP and assured marketing for 22 crops during the upcoming budget session scheduled to commence on March 1.
"MSP and assured marketing for 22 crops must be formalized through legislation, establishing a legal guarantee by the Punjab government in the upcoming assembly session starting March 1," declared Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday.
In response to the rising incidents of property damage, the Ambala police highlighted legal consequences for those involved. Citing the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984, the authorities emphasized that individuals causing harm to public property during the movement or those advocating for such actions could be held accountable. According to the Act's provisions, both the instigators and the officials of the involved organizations may be deemed responsible for any damage caused during the protests, potentially facing legal ramifications for their actions. The situation remains tense as authorities work to restore order and assess the full extent of the damages incurred.
The situation at Shambhu Border has resulted in significant damage to both government and private property due to encroachment. The Ambala police are currently assessing the extent of the destruction caused by the agitators. Concerned about the escalating damages, the administration had previously issued warnings, stating that if protestors caused harm to public or private property, their assets and bank accounts would be seized to compensate for the losses.
In a recent update from the Ambala police, it has been revealed that farmer organizations have intensified their efforts to break the barricades imposed on the Shambhu Border. Since February 13, 2024, these groups have been persistently pushing towards Delhi, causing disruptions and chaos in their wake. The ongoing march has taken a tumultuous turn, with daily attempts to breach the barricades, leading to confrontations with law enforcement.
Tikait led the farmers protest held in 2020-21 to cause the repeal of the three farm laws, which, later, were taken back by the central government. The farmers have, meanwhile, halted their 'Dilli Chalo' protest march for two days to take stock of the ongoing situation on the Shambhu border in Haryana and further decisions will be taken accordingly, the general secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee said on Thursday.
