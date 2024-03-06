Twitter
DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024 Live Updates: Celebrating extraordinary achievements of women leaders

Get ready to celebrate extraordinary achievements as DNA India prepares for the highly anticipated DNA Women Achievers' Awards 2024!

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 06, 2024, 08:52 AM IST

Get ready to celebrate extraordinary achievements as DNA India prepares for the highly anticipated DNA Women Achievers' Awards 2024! This event, with the theme 'Honouring the New Gen Women', will begin today, March 6, 2024, and will highlight the remarkable contributions of women leaders in a variety of sectors.

In a world where women are increasingly at the forefront across various domains, the DNA Women Achievers’ Awards 2024 seeks to recognize and celebrate their hard work, talent, and dedication. From Retail and IT to Healthcare, Start-up, FMCG, Entertainment, Fashion, and beyond, the awards cover a wide spectrum of categories, showcasing the multifaceted accomplishments of women professionals.

The event will feature distinguished special guests, including Vimla Batham Ji, chief of UP State Women Commission, and renowned actress Rakul Preet, alongside esteemed Guest of Honour such as Shri Brajesh Pathak, Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Mahesh Sharma, MP of Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Shri Chirag Paswan, MP.

DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024: Watch live updates 

LIVE BLOG

  • 06 Mar 2024, 07:42 AM

    Panel discussions on crucial topics

    Notably, the event will feature two thought-provoking panel discussions on crucial topics. The first discussion, "Is India Ready to Support Women Entrepreneurs?" will include esteemed panellists such as Kanika Vohra, co-founder of ICH Creative, and ex-founding team, AJIO.com, Rhea Mazumdar Singhal, Founder and CEO of Ecoware, and Devyani Kapoor, Founder of Shuffling Suitcases. The second discussion, "Is Social Media a Boon or Bane for Women in India?" will offer valuable insights from Ankita Sahigal - Influencer, Divija Bhasin, Counselling Psychologist and Influencer, and Dr. Neelam Mishra, Psychologist.

  • 06 Mar 2024, 07:39 AM

     

    Special Guests

    The event will feature distinguished special guests, including Vimla Batham Ji, chief of UP State Women Commission, and renowned actress Rakul Preet, alongside esteemed Guest of Honour such as Shri Brajesh Pathak, Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Mahesh Sharma, MP of Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Shri Chirag Paswan, MP.

     

