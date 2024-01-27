Bihar Political Crisis LIVE Updates: BJP calls meeting of party MPs, MLAs as Nitish Kumar looks to return to NDA again

Bihar CM and JD (U) president Nitish Kumar likely to join NDA again by quitting the grand alliance for the second time, switching sides for the fourth time in ten years

Speculations are rife that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will possibly cross over to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) again, an alliance he left in 2022 to join hands with the Opposition and form 'Mahagathbandhan'. If Nitish crosses over, this would be the fourth time he would be switching sides. In the Bihar Assembly of 243, the RJD has 79 MLAs; followed by the BJP's 78; the JD(U)'s 45' the Congress's 19, the CPI (M-L)'s 12, two each of the CPI(M) and CPI, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)'s four seats, and the AIMIM's one, plus one Independent legislator.

According to multiple media reports, Kumar led Janata Dal (United) to be sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar once more by leaving the ruling coalition with its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal and joining the BJP-led NDA.

Over the weekend, all the parties corralled their lawmakers and held meetings as the rift between the current government in Bihar deepens. To consult with the party's top leadership about the latest events, BJP state president Samrat Choudhary departed for Delhi.