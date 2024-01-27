Bihar Political Crisis LIVE Updates: BJP calls meeting of party MPs, MLAs as Nitish Kumar looks to return to NDA again

India
Bihar CM and JD (U) president Nitish Kumar likely to join NDA again by quitting the grand alliance for the second time, switching sides for the fourth time in ten years
Speculations are rife that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will possibly cross over to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) again, an alliance he left in 2022 to join hands with the Opposition and form 'Mahagathbandhan'. If Nitish crosses over, this would be the fourth time he would be switching sides. In the Bihar Assembly of 243, the RJD has 79 MLAs; followed by the BJP's 78; the JD(U)'s 45' the Congress's 19, the CPI (M-L)'s 12, two each of the CPI(M) and CPI, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)'s four seats, and the AIMIM's one, plus one Independent legislator.
According to multiple media reports, Kumar led Janata Dal (United) to be sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar once more by leaving the ruling coalition with its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal and joining the BJP-led NDA.
Over the weekend, all the parties corralled their lawmakers and held meetings as the rift between the current government in Bihar deepens. To consult with the party's top leadership about the latest events, BJP state president Samrat Choudhary departed for Delhi.
Amid the speculations that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will possibly cross over to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) again, Congress leader Tariq Anwar said that Nitish has already changed sides twice and if he does so for the third time then his image in the eyes of the people of Bihar will be destroyed. Tariq Anwar told ANI that if Nitish switches sides again, there will be a loss to the opposition alliance and no one can deny it.
"The political instability that is arising in Bihar is being created by BJP itself because they are very worried about the INDIA bloc. I still feel that Nitish Kumar will not take any such step which will tarnish the image of him and his party. He has already changed sides twice and if he does so for the third time then his image in the eyes of the people of Bihar will be destroyed," he said.
"There will be a loss, no one can deny it, but there are other parties in the alliance. If this happens then everyone will face it together," he said.
Kharagpur, West Bengal: On the political situation in Bihar, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh says, "People want to know what Nitish Kumar is up to. Will he take a U-turn again, or will he stand by the expectations of the people?... The problem is that neither can they work separately nor can they work together..."
Patna: On the current political situation in Bihar, Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra says, "The people in power should end this situation of confusion and bring clarity...For us, Nitish ji is still a part of the INDIA alliance."
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged the INDIA bloc to stay united and make sure that the votes against BJP should not split. Speaking at an event in Tiruchirappalli on Friday, MK Stalin said that everyone should have one aim not to allow BJP to come back to power.
"Everyone should only have one aim- not to allow BJP to come back to power. Votes against BJP must not get split," he said. Meanwhile, the problems for the opposition's INDIA bloc to find a common ground for the Lok Sabha elections seem unsolved.
"Nitish Kumar has lost his credibility. He and his decisions are responsible for this. Because of the deeds of Janata Dal (United) and its leaders, the INDIA bloc which was a new hope for the opposition, seems to be in danger. Congress should consider contesting the elections alone in the whole country. Such a huge battle cannot be fought by relying on crutches," Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam told ANI.
"Recently I had said that there would be a change in Bihar after January 20 and the basis of this was Nitish Kumar's statement. He has said many things against RJD...On this basis, we said that the alliance would not work. Their alliance will not last for long. Nitish Kumar's dream of becoming PM has been shattered... Therefore, after breaking the alliance, he may contest the Lok Sabha elections independently or join the other alliance," Manjhi said.Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday said that the door can be opened if needed, indicating a possible revival of ties between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar -led JDU and his former ally, the BJP."We are keeping an eye on all the developments and if needed an appropriate decision will be taken. No door is permanently closed in politics and the door can be opened if needed..." Sushil Modi said.