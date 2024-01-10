X-Men, Narcos actor Adan Canto dies at 42 after battle with cancer

Adan Canto, who played the leading roles in Designated Survivor and The Cleaning Lady, is survived by his wife, Stephanie Ann Canto, and two little children, Roman Alder, and Eve Josephine.

Adan Canto, who starred in multiple famous films and shows including the superhero film X-Men: Days of Future Past, the political drama series Designated Survivor, the drama series Narcos, and the crime drama series The Cleaning Lady among others, passed away on January 8 at the age of 42 after losing battle to appendiceal cancer.

Born in Mexico and raised in Texas, Canto left his home at 16 to pursue a career in music. He wrote songs for several Mexican TV shows and films, and started his acting career with a few commercials. He made his debut on American television with the drama series The Following in 2013 and then, went on to act in multiple movies and shows.

The late actor also made his debut as a director when he helmed the short film Before Tomorrow in 2014. His another short The Shot earned several festival awards for Best Narrative Short Film in 2020.

Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment said in a joint statement, "We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto. A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in The Following more than a decade ago."

Their statement continued, "Most recently, he lit up the screen in The Cleaning Lady with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability. This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly."

Canto is survived by his wife, Stephanie Ann Canto, and two little children, Roman Alder, and Eve Josephine.