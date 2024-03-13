World's highest paid director earns Rs 800 crore per film, once had Rs 2.5 lakh budget, then gave 8 Rs 1000-crore hits

Twitter
This director recently earned Rs 800 crore for one film, having started with a film where he only had Rs 2.5 lakh as production budget.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 09:38 AM IST

Christopher Nolan before he became a filmmaker
Oppenheimer has been the big success story of 2023 in Hollywood. The film, directed by Christopher Nolan, has not only been setting cash registers ringing worldwide but also has been praised for its tone, performances, and direction. It won seven Oscars this Sunday, including three big ones – Best Picture, Best Actor for its star Cillian Murphy, and Best Director for Nolan. But the awards are not the only thing Nolan has ‘earned’ for the film. He has secured a generous payday as well.

How Nolan has earned almost Rs 800 crore for Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer, a period drama on the life of nuclear physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, is inching towards the $1 billion (Rs 8200 crore) mark at the global box office. It has earned $958 (Rs 7950 crore) million already. According to Variety, Nolan’s remuneration for the film includes salary, backend compensation, box-office escalators and a bonus for his twin Academy Awards, and that figure is just shy of $100 million (Rs 820 crore). This makes Nolan the highest-paid director in the world.

Christopher Nolan’s journey from The Following to Oppenheimer

Nolan began his journey as a filmmaker with the 1998 independent film The Following. The crime thriller was made on a shoestring budget of just $6000 (Rs 2.5 lakh in those days) but was a moderate success, earning over $125,000 (Rs 50 lakh) at the box office. Nolan followed this up with critically-acclaimed films like Memento, Insomnia, and Prestige, and also delivered the extremely successful Dark Knight trilogy. Eight of his last releases have been hits or blockbusters, notionally crossing the Rs 1000-crore barrier at the box office, including Oppenheimer, Interstellar, Tenet, Dunkirk, and Inception.

Advertisement