'Funds allocated for ads will be...': SC pulls up Delhi govt over Delhi-Meerut RRTS project

This Rs 350 crore pan-India film to release in 38 languages; bigger than Salaar, Dunki, Animal, Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD

Venkatesh Iyer gets engaged with Shruti Raghunathan, pics go viral

Yuzvendra Chahal's 'smile' confuses netizens as he misses out from team India T20I squad for Australia series

This Ratan Tata-backed company plans to hire 3,000 employees; check skills required, job roles

At Least Two Dead, 10 Injured After Under-Construction Stadium Collapses In Telangana

Crime Branch Explains The Plan Of The Pro-Palestinian Invader At The World Cup Final Match

IND vs AUS T20I series: 5 biggest snubs from India's squad

Health benefits of malta 

Oats vs Dalia: Which one is better for weight loss?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of 'Chadha-Chopra war' from 'not-so traditional' pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Hollywood

Viral video: Taylor Swift seen struggling to breathe on stage in Brazil amid heatwave hours after fan's death at venue

Taylor Swift was seen struggling to breathe at her live concert in Brazil, in viral video.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 04:01 PM IST

Taylor Swift was seen struggling to breathe due to an extreme heat wave at her Eras Tour show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Friday night. Video footage captured the singer visibly struggling to breathe during her performance at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium.

At the venue, a distressing incident occurred as one fan passed away, and several others fainted amid extreme temperatures, reaching nearly 140 degrees Fahrenheit, setting a record for the city.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Volv ☁️ (@getvolv)

Fans reported difficulties in accessing water during the event. Ana Clara Benevides, 23, lost consciousness during the concert and tragically succumbed to cardiac arrest after being transported to the hospital, as confirmed by city officials and the Brazilian event organizer, Time for Fun.

According to a Time4Fun statement, 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides Machado was initially taken to paramedics after feeling ill at the Eras Tour performance in Rio. “Last night, Ana Clara felt unwell and was promptly attended to by the team of firefighters and paramedics, being taken to the medical center at the Nilton Santos Stadium for first aid protocol,” Time4Fun said in the statement posted to Instagram.

“Given the situation, the medical team chose to transfer her to Salgado Filho Hospital, where, after almost an hour of emergency care, she unfortunately died. To the family and friends of Ana Clara Benevides Machado, our sincere condolences.”

Eduardo Paes, mayor of Rio de Janeiro, wrote on X that “the loss of a young woman’s life … is unacceptable.” Paes said that he has “ordered the municipality’s Executive Chief of Operations to demand action with the production of the show,” including adding new water distribution points and increasing the number of ambulances, reported Variety. (ANI)

Swift shared her sorrow over the death of a fan at her first Eras Tour performance in Rio on Friday night. “I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this,” Swift shared in a handwritten note posted on Instagram. “There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

“I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends,” Swift continued. “This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.” (With inputs from ANI)

