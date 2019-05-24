'Terminator: Dark Fate' trailer: Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor is back with a bang in Arnold Schwarzenegger's film

Linda Hamilton is returning back to the silver screen with her iconic character Sarah Connor in 'Terminator: Dark Fate'. The trailer of the film dropped on Thursday.

According to People, the film which is a sequel of 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day, is helmed by Tim Miller and produced by James Cameron.

Linda feels none of the Terminator movies reached the level of the first two, out of the three, which are, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003), Terminator: Salvation (2009) and Terminator: Genisys (2015).

"They're very forgettable, aren't they?" she said at CinemaCon in April.

"I wanted them to be good. You start something and you're invested in the franchise, but somehow the characters that you care about weren't there. Too many people, too many story points and the focus of just a few people that you're rooting for. So I think we've done a good job of narrowing down the focus again so it will echo the first two films," Hamilton added.

Though she was happy to play 'Connor' again, Linda hesitated to return back to the film at first."I gave it probably six weeks of intense thinking and consideration before deciding to do it. I wasn't sure if I wanted to. I didn't want it to look like a shameless money grab. I am living this quiet, lovely life that doesn't involve being a celebrity, and you really have to think, do I really want to trade that in again for another 15 minutes? ," she said.

The actor gave a sarcastic reply when asked if she would do it again, "I'm going to fake my own death so I don't have to do another one."

Other than Hamilton, the film also stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Diego Boneta, and Gabriel Luna.