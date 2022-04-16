Rihanna breaks up with A$AP Rocky after he cheats on her?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky/File photo

Rihanna or RiRi and A$AP Rocky have reportedly split after the Grammy-winning singer discovered the rapper cheating on her with Amina Muaddi, according to reports. Amina is Fenty's footwear designer for the uninitiated.

A now-deleted tweet read, "Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. Amina was responsible for designing Fenty's footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label. ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes. Things apparently hit the fan at Craigs in LA... Allegedly this happened during Paris Fashion Week.”



Squashing the heightening speculations around Rihanna and A$AP Rocky split, a source connected to the couple has revealed that the pop artists are still together and are currently awaiting the birth of their first child. There were rumours buzzing around that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who is currently awaiting the birth of their first child, have parted ways because he cheated on her, but a source directly connected to both artists told TMZ that neither the breakup claim nor the cheating is true. The reports that are doing rounds on the internet claim that Rihanna called it quits with A$AP after she caught him cheating with Amina Muaddi, who works as a shoe designer for her Fenty brand. Rihanna who is pregnant with A$AP`s baby recently appeared as the cover girl for Vogue`s latest edition. In the issue, she gushed about A$AP and her relationship. The couple got together back in November 2020. They had been friends for years before hooking up.



(Inputs from ANI)