Oscars 2022 red carpet: Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Lee Curtis, others show solidarity towards Ukraine

The biggest night for Hollywood is underway at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre as the Oscars 2022 are being held on Sunday, March 28 (local time). Celebrities, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Jason Momoa, and Jamie Lee Curtis showed their support towards the Ukrainian crisis on the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards

Jamie Lee Curtis arrived proudly showed off a blue ribbon tied to her left hand that read "with refugees." 'Game of Thrones' fame star Jason Momoa was spotted donning a handkerchief in the colours of the Ukrainian flag - blue and yellow - in his pocket.

Benedict Cumberbatch, too, expressed support for Ukrainians. He sported the Ukrainian flag colours, in a pin on his suit jacket. On the red carpet, the actor said, "It's appalling. What I'd like to call myself a citizen of the world, but also as a father and human being, to see children buried under the rubble of theaters, to see pregnant women being injured in maternity wards, I just, you know, it beggars belief that it is happening."

The Marvel star had earlier shared a poignant message for the country while receiving his Hollywood Walk of Fame star a few days weeks ago. "We need to act, we need to go on to embassy websites, we need to see what we can do as citizens of the world, citizens of Europe, and people who want a better place and a better outcome for this horrendous moment for these people with children, with families who are struggling to survive as rockets rain down on their cities," he had earlier said.

Benedict, a second-time nominee, is one of the frontrunners for the Best Actor Oscar this year. His portrayal of Phil Burbank in 'The Power of the Dog' won him many rave reviews.



For the unversed, Ukraine has been facing a severe humanitarian crisis ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a full-scale military operation there in February 2022.