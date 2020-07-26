Oscar-winning 'Gone With The Wind' star Olivia de Havilland dies at 104

'Gone With the Wind' star Olivia de Havilland, whose acting career included two Academy Awards, a victory over Hollywood`s studio system and a long-running feud with sister Joan Fontaine that was worthy of a screenplay, died on Sunday, the Hollywood Reporter said.

She was 104 and died of natural causes at her home in Paris, it said, citing her publicist. It is being reported that her funeral arrangements would be private, and all memorial contributions could be made to the American Cathedral in Paris.

Olivia started her career working in adventure films like 'Captain Blood' and 'The Adventures of Robin Hood'. She was nominated for Oscar for her role in 'Gone With The Wind'. The actor refused to play a damsel-in-distress and picked up lead roles, which was pathbreaking in the era.

She won her first Academy award for the 1946 movie 'To Each His Own.' Three years later, she bagged her other Academy Award for 'The Heiress'. After working in supporting roles throughout the 1970s, she later switched to TV in 1980s, even earning the Golden Globe Award for 'Anastasia: The Mystery of Anna'.

