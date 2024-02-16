Meet singer who was bullied for her voice, banned from school choir, teacher compared her to goat, is now worth Rs 2490

Twitter
Headlines

Kane Williamson's record-breaking ton helps New Zealand register first-ever Test series win over South Africa

Meet Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s co-star, who quit Bollywood after Rs 460 crore hit, turned to television, is now…

Meet Hyderabad archer who backed out of Khelo India Youth Games, topped IIT JEE Mains exam, scored...

Who was Amit Gandotra? COO at FDCI who died at 39

Sandeshkhali violence: SC agrees to consider listing PIL seeking court-monitored probe in case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kane Williamson's record-breaking ton helps New Zealand register first-ever Test series win over South Africa

Meet Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s co-star, who quit Bollywood after Rs 460 crore hit, turned to television, is now…

Meet Hyderabad archer who backed out of Khelo India Youth Games, topped IIT JEE Mains exam, scored...

8 symptoms of vitamin A deficiency

Indian batters with fastest half-century on Test debut

Top 10 ninja anime series of all time

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Meet Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s co-star, who quit Bollywood after Rs 460 crore hit, turned to television, is now…

Ishq Vishk Rebound: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan’s ‘perfect’ rom-com is full of confusion, to release on this date

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's co-star, who started working at 7, rejected Bhansali film for TV show, quit acting to become...

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Meet singer who was bullied for her voice, banned from school choir, teacher compared her to goat, is now worth Rs 2490

From being banned from the school choir to becoming the Queen of Latin Music, Shakira came a long way.

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 01:49 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 Known as the Queen of Latin Music, Shakira, born on February 2, 1977,  gained fame with albums like Pies Descalzos (1995) and Dónde Están los Ladrones? (1998). Her crossover success came with Laundry Service (2001), featuring hits like Whenever, Wherever. 

From being banned from the school choir to becoming the Queen of Latin Music, Shakira came a long way. Today, we will talk about her incredible journey:

Early life:

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, born on February 2, 1977, in Barranquilla, Colombia, is the only child of William Mebarak Chadid and Nidia Ripoll Torrado. With Spanish and Lebanese roots, Shakira's father, William, was born in New York City before his family moved to Colombia. Her mother's side has Catalan and Spanish heritage, originating from immigrants in the 19th century. Raised in a Catholic family, Shakira attended Catholic schools and has eight older half-siblings from her father's previous marriage.

How her journey stared

Shakira's artistic journey began early, writing her first poem at four and receiving a typewriter at seven, which fueled her passion for poetry and eventually evolved into songwriting. A tragedy struck when her half-brother died in a motorcycle accident when she was two, inspiring her first song at age eight. Her interest in Middle Eastern music arose at four, influenced by a local restaurant's drum performance, setting the stage for her future as a performer.

Rejected in school

Despite facing rejection from the school choir at eight, Shakira's love for live performance grew. Between ages ten and thirteen, she gained local recognition, catching the attention of theater producer Monica Ariza. A pivotal moment occurred when Ariza convinced Sony Colombia executive Ciro Vargas to audition Shakira. Initially met with skepticism, Shakira's audition in Bogotá impressed Sony executives, leading to her signing for three albums.

Once Shakira recently shared a school memory, revealing that her music teacher once rejected her from the school choir, citing her disruptive voice as the reason. She said that her music teacher deemed her voice too strong and disruptive for the choir, leading to her exclusion, and causing immense frustration. She also mentioned that her classmates used to tease her, comparing her voice to a goat, to which she humorously responded, "I hope it was a cute goat."

In a heartening moment, talk show host Jimmy Fallon acknowledged Shakira's journey and success, hailing her as the "G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time)." 

Net worth:

As per PinkVilla report, in 2023, the globally adored pop star Shakira had an estimated net worth of $300 million which is around Rs 2490 crore. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

SC scraps electoral bond scheme, terms it 'unconstitutional'

CTET Results 2024 out: Check direct link, step-by-step process to know scores

'I feel pain...': Laapataa Ladies writer Sneha Desai talks about women hiding their faces in ghoonghat | Exclusive

Why SC scrapped electoral bonds scheme: Key points to know

Meet Tees Maar Khan, man whose name inspired popular idiom, he was royal from...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE