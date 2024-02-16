Meet singer who was bullied for her voice, banned from school choir, teacher compared her to goat, is now worth Rs 2490

Known as the Queen of Latin Music, Shakira, born on February 2, 1977, gained fame with albums like Pies Descalzos (1995) and Dónde Están los Ladrones? (1998). Her crossover success came with Laundry Service (2001), featuring hits like Whenever, Wherever.

From being banned from the school choir to becoming the Queen of Latin Music, Shakira came a long way. Today, we will talk about her incredible journey:

Early life:

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, born on February 2, 1977, in Barranquilla, Colombia, is the only child of William Mebarak Chadid and Nidia Ripoll Torrado. With Spanish and Lebanese roots, Shakira's father, William, was born in New York City before his family moved to Colombia. Her mother's side has Catalan and Spanish heritage, originating from immigrants in the 19th century. Raised in a Catholic family, Shakira attended Catholic schools and has eight older half-siblings from her father's previous marriage.

How her journey stared

Shakira's artistic journey began early, writing her first poem at four and receiving a typewriter at seven, which fueled her passion for poetry and eventually evolved into songwriting. A tragedy struck when her half-brother died in a motorcycle accident when she was two, inspiring her first song at age eight. Her interest in Middle Eastern music arose at four, influenced by a local restaurant's drum performance, setting the stage for her future as a performer.

Rejected in school

Despite facing rejection from the school choir at eight, Shakira's love for live performance grew. Between ages ten and thirteen, she gained local recognition, catching the attention of theater producer Monica Ariza. A pivotal moment occurred when Ariza convinced Sony Colombia executive Ciro Vargas to audition Shakira. Initially met with skepticism, Shakira's audition in Bogotá impressed Sony executives, leading to her signing for three albums.

Once Shakira recently shared a school memory, revealing that her music teacher once rejected her from the school choir, citing her disruptive voice as the reason. She said that her music teacher deemed her voice too strong and disruptive for the choir, leading to her exclusion, and causing immense frustration. She also mentioned that her classmates used to tease her, comparing her voice to a goat, to which she humorously responded, "I hope it was a cute goat."

In a heartening moment, talk show host Jimmy Fallon acknowledged Shakira's journey and success, hailing her as the "G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time)."

Net worth:

As per PinkVilla report, in 2023, the globally adored pop star Shakira had an estimated net worth of $300 million which is around Rs 2490 crore.