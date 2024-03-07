Meet world's only billionaire actor, just one hit, still richer than Shah Rukh, Tom Cruise, RDJ, secret to wealth is...

The world's richest actor is worth over $1 billion, making him the only billionaire actor in the world, richer than Shah Rukh, Tom Cruise, and Robert Downey Jr.

Actors are the faces of major films and TV shows around the world. Their faces sell blockbusters on posters and promotional materials day in and day out. So it’s natural that they often take the lion’s share of earnings from successful films as well, making many of them insanely rich. But there is only one actor in the world with a net worth of over $1 billion. And he has done this with only one hit in his career.

The actor who is a billionaire with just one hit

The actor who has the honour of being the richest in the world is Tyler Perry, who has a staggering net worth of $1 billion (Rs 8200 crore) as per Forbes and Business Insider. The interesting thing about Perry is that he is more of an entrepreneur than an actor and only has one hit franchise to his name as an actor. The franchise is Madea, consisting of 14 films and two TV series. Apart from these films, Perry has very few acting credits, appearing largely in cameo appearances in a few films and TV shows.

How Tyler Perry became richer than Shah Rukh, Tom Cruise, Rober Downey Jr

Then how has Tyler Perry amassed this wealth, which makes him richer than even Shah Rukh Khan (net worth $650 million), Tom Cruise ($600 million), and Robert Downey Jr (net worth $300 million). Perry’s wealth comes from his role as creator and producer of various shows, which include seminal hits like The Haves and The Have Nots. He is also the producer of Madea films that have cumulatively earned $660 million. All this has helped Tyler Perry become the world’s richest actor.