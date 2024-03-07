Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet world's only billionaire actor, just one hit, still richer than Shah Rukh, Tom Cruise, RDJ, secret to wealth is...

Altairo forays into European luxury furniture segment

The Karan: An Experienced Spiritual healer, reader and counsellor

Evolutyz Revolutionizes Corporate Appreciation with Unmaze 2023

Jury delivers verdict in Alec Baldwin Rust fatal shooting accident, sentences...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet world's only billionaire actor, just one hit, still richer than Shah Rukh, Tom Cruise, RDJ, secret to wealth is...

Altairo forays into European luxury furniture segment

The Karan: An Experienced Spiritual healer, reader and counsellor

3 overseas captains to win IPL

8 foods that are good for kidney

10 stunning space photos taken by NASA Hubble telescope

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Meet world's only billionaire actor, just one hit, still richer than Shah Rukh, Tom Cruise, RDJ, secret to wealth is...

This film made in Rs 20 crore with no superstars, heroine, all new actors, is fastest to earn Rs 100 crore in industry

Jury delivers verdict in Alec Baldwin Rust fatal shooting accident, sentences...

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Meet world's only billionaire actor, just one hit, still richer than Shah Rukh, Tom Cruise, RDJ, secret to wealth is...

The world's richest actor is worth over $1 billion, making him the only billionaire actor in the world, richer than Shah Rukh, Tom Cruise, and Robert Downey Jr.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 07, 2024, 12:55 PM IST

article-main
World's richest actor, a billionaire
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actors are the faces of major films and TV shows around the world. Their faces sell blockbusters on posters and promotional materials day in and day out. So it’s natural that they often take the lion’s share of earnings from successful films as well, making many of them insanely rich. But there is only one actor in the world with a net worth of over $1 billion. And he has done this with only one hit in his career.

The actor who is a billionaire with just one hit

The actor who has the honour of being the richest in the world is Tyler Perry, who has a staggering net worth of $1 billion (Rs 8200 crore) as per Forbes and Business Insider. The interesting thing about Perry is that he is more of an entrepreneur than an actor and only has one hit franchise to his name as an actor. The franchise is Madea, consisting of 14 films and two TV series. Apart from these films, Perry has very few acting credits, appearing largely in cameo appearances in a few films and TV shows.

How Tyler Perry became richer than Shah Rukh, Tom Cruise, Rober Downey Jr

Then how has Tyler Perry amassed this wealth, which makes him richer than even Shah Rukh Khan (net worth $650 million), Tom Cruise ($600 million), and Robert Downey Jr (net worth $300 million). Perry’s wealth comes from his role as creator and producer of various shows, which include seminal hits like The Haves and The Have Nots. He is also the producer of Madea films that have cumulatively earned $660 million. All this has helped Tyler Perry become the world’s richest actor.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

DNA Women Achievers Awards 2024: Tanaya Narendra wins in healthcare category

Critics Choice Awards 2024: Manoj Bajpayee's Joram, Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad bag most nominations; see full list

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G with 6000mAh battery, sAMOLED display launched in India at Rs…

Maha Shivratri 2024: Is Maha Shivratri on March 7 or 8? Date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, history, significance

Delhi's Ambience Mall shut for public, portion of roof collapses

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement