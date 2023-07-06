World's richest actor is worth Rs 8200 crore with only one hit film series; it's not Johnny Depp, Shah Rukh, Tom Cruise

The world's richest actor is worth $1 billion

The most reliable metric to measure the world’s richest performing artistes – actors and musicians – is Forbes’ annual list of the richest entertainers in the world. It is a list that Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has topped in the past. But over the last two years, a new name has come atop the last, and surprisingly this person only has one hit movie series in his entire life. And yet, he has a net worth greater than Shah Rukh, Johnny Depp, Dwayne Johnson, and many more.

The world’s richest actor is Tyler Perry

The tag of the world’s richest actor goes to American actor, director, and playwright Tyler Perry. As per Forbes, in 2022, the 53-year-old was worth a whopping $1 billion (over Rs 8200 crore). This puts him above Jerry Seinfeld and Shah Rukh Khan in the list, both of whom have net worth of over Rs 6000 crore each. Others in the list include Tom Cruise, Dwayne Johnson, Jackie Chan, George Clooney, Robert de Niro, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Tyler Perry’s net worth and riches

Tyler Perry’s wealth does not come from his acting career. The actor and filmmaker is largely known for creating the character of Mabel ‘Madea’ Simmons, which he performs as well. He has appeared in 12 flms featuring the character, all of which have been successul. But his wealth comes from his role as creator and producer of various shows, which include seminal hits like The Haves and The Have Nots.

Tyler Perry’s film career

Tyler Perry has appeared in several films that he has not produced or directed but almost always in small roles or cameos. Some of these appearances are in Star Trek, Gone Girl, Vice, and Paw Patrol among others. He has been one of the few entertainers to be named in Time magazine’s list of world’s 100 most influential people.