Rajkumar Hirani to reunite with Aamir Khan for biopic after release of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki? Here’s what we know

According to reports, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani will reunite after 10 years for a biopic.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 09:25 AM IST

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani have impressed the audience with their movies like PK and 3 Idiots. The films were not only loved by the audience but were also box office hits. Now, if reports are to be believed, the duo is all set to reunite after 10 years for a new movie. 

According to a report from Pinkvilla, a source close to the development told the portal that Rajkumar Hirani narrated a concept to Aamir Khan and said, “It’s a known fact that Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are extremely fond of each other, and have been wanting to collaborate again for a while. They have even discussed many concepts in the past, and it seems they have finally found a subject that both of them are like equals. It’s a biopic, and when Aamir heard the idea he instantly got excited.” 

The source further added that Rajkumar Hirani is currently busy with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and said, “Having said that, Raju sir is presently busy with Dunki and will start working on the final script and other pre-production formalities after the release of his film with Shah Rukh Khan. Even though the discussion at present is at a nascent stage, it seems promising.” 

Neither Aamir Khan nor Rajkumar Hirani has yet responded to the reports, however, if everything goes as planned, Aamir might take the film on floors next year. 

Aamir Khan was last seen in the movie Laal Singh Chadha which failed to perform well at the box office. The actor took a break after the movie and when asked about his comeback, the actor said, “I haven't decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I'm feeling good about it because that's what I want to do right now. I'll do a film when I'm emotionally ready, for sure.” 

Meanwhile, Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal among others in key roles.  Announcing the film, the filmmaker took to his Instagram and wrote, “@iamsrk, Aakhir humne ek saath movie banane ka decision le hi liya. Extremely thrilled to announce #Dunki, coming to you next Christmas! Release in cinemas on 22.12.23.”

