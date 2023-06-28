Shah Rukh Khan rejected these 3 films which proved to be a game changer for Aamir Khan's career

Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a huge fan following and is one of the most loved and popular stars in India. The actor recently took the box office by storm with his comeback movie, Pathaan, which was a blockbuster. The actor impressed the fans with his action-packed avatar in the movie and became the highest-grossing movie of the year. However, the actor once rejected 3 movies that later turned out to be blockbusters and worked as a game changer for Aamir Khan.

Aamir Khan who is known as ‘Mr. Perfectionist’ has made his place in the entertainment industry with his blockbuster movies. The actor impressed the audience with his movies like Dangal, 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti, and Laagan among others. However, did you know that there are three movies in which Aamir was not the first choice of the makers? Yes, these three movies were first offered to Shah Rukh Khan who rejected the movies and Aamir Khan impressed the fans with his performance.

Lagaan, the movie which was released in 2001, Shah Rukh Khan was first offered the lead role in the movie, however, due to some reason, the actor rejected the offer and then Aamir Khan took the box office by storm with his performance.

Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots which was the highest-grossing movie of 2009, was first offered to Shah Rukh Khan but after he rejected the offer, Aamir Khan was offered the role and the rest is history.

Similarly, you will be surprised to know that reportedly, Aamir Khan was not the first choice for the role of Daljeet or DJ in the movie Rang De Basanti, and Shah Rukh Khan was first offered the role, however, due to unforeseen reasons, the actor rejected the offer and the film went on to be a blockbuster movie and was even loved by the audience.

Meanwhile, Though Aamir Khan is known to be a hit machine, however, his last movie Laal Singh Chadha failed to perform well at the box office and failed miserably. After this, Aamir Khan has taken a break from the movie and revealed that he would do one only when he is ‘emotionally ready’. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his upcoming movie Jawan, helmed by Atlee. The movie also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi and will release on September 7. Other than this, he also has Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming movie Dunki in the pipeline.

Read Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan on how Aditya Chopra convinced them to share screen space in Pathaan: 'It always needed...'