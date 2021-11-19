Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are officially a couple, reports suggest

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship is official. Rumour began after Kim Kardashian appeared on 'Saturday Night Live' and started hanging out with Davidson afterwards.

There were major speculations regarding their relationship after both celebrated Davidson's birthday in matching pyjamas. A source close to Kim told E! News that the 41-year-old reality star and 28-year-old comedian are officially dating. "They are really happy and seeing where it goes," the source said.

The source further said, "Pete has told her he doesn’t want to see anyone else. She is telling some people they aren’t super serious but she isn’t seeing anyone else… She’s trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him."

Kim was also photographed holding hands with Davidson on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Berry Farm in Yorba Linda, California, a couple of weeks ago along with Travis Baker and Kourtney Kardashian.

For the unversed, Kim was previously married to singer and producer Kanye West, who now goes by the name Ye. Kim and Kanye started dating in 2012 and got married in 2014 in Italy. Soon after, they had their first child, daughter North.

After North, they had three kids together Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. After seven years of marriage, this year in February, Kim filed for divorce.