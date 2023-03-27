Search icon
John Wick Chapter 4 box office collection day 3: Keanu Reeves film crosses $100 million globally, Rs 25 crore in India

John Wick Chapter 4 has taken a strong start at the box office, earning over $137 million worldwide in its opening weekend.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 04:27 PM IST

John Wick Chapter 4 stars Keanu Reeves

John Wick Chapter 4, the latest action adventure saga from the John Wick franchise, has taken a svery strong start at the global box office. The Keanu Reeves-starrer is on course to emerge as the biggest Hollywod movie of the year so far and has crossed $100 million in its opening weekend itself. In India too, the film has outperformed all Indian releases of the week.

A Variety report states that John Wick Chapter 4 has grossed $73.5 million in the North American market in its first three days. This is a franchise record, eclipsing the $56.8 million John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum made in its opening weekend in 2019. In comparison, the original John Wick opened to a modest $14 million back in 2014.

In addition, the film has also made $63 million globaly, taking its three-day worldwide gross to a healthy $137.5 million. At this pace, industry analysts are estimating the film should cross $200 million by its second weekend and is set for a lifetime haul of over $400 million. Keanu Reeves’ highest-grossing films are the three Matrix movies (The Matrix Reloaded- $742 million, The Matrix- $464 million, and The Matrix Revolutions- $427 million). John Wick 4 may pose a threat to one or two of those titles.

In India, the film has been doing quite well, already breaking the records set by the first three films in their lifetime. As per Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 26 crore net in India in its first three days. This includes Rs 5.75 crore from the Hindi-dubbed version.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick Chapter 4 sees Reeves reprise his role as the unstoppable former hitman. The film also stars Bill Skarsgard, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Donnie Yen, and Lance Riddick in his final posthumous screen performance. The film has received critical acclaim as well.

