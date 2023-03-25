John Wick 4 box office collection day 1: Keanu Reeves-starrer beats Rajkummar Rao's Bheed by miles, earns Rs 8.75 crore

John Wick 4-Bheed

John Wick 4 box office collection: Keanu Reeves' latest action-thriller, John Wick 4, has a loyal fanbase in India. The die-hard fans of Keanu, of the franchise, and the moviegoers are impressed with the latest instalment of the series. Speaking about the reception of JW4, the film opened with rave reviews from critics and audiences.

The film was released on March 24, and limited paid previews were held on Thursday, March 23. Till now, John Wick has earned more than Rs 8 crores from India itself. As per the data provided by Sacnilk, John Wick collected Rs 8.75 crore from India, which include Rs 2.45 crore from paid previews and Rs 6.30 crore on Friday.

As per the report by the box office analysis site, the film has shown slow growth at the box office in all four languages. Till now, the English version earned Rs 6.41 crores. The Hindi version of the film has collected Rs 1.8 crores. The Telugu version has collected Rs 23 lakhs and the Tamil language has collected Rs 31 lakhs. When it comes to comparison, JW4 has beaten Keaunu's last release The Matrix Resurrections in India. As per the report of Bollywood Hungama, the 2022 film opened with Rs 80 lakhs only.

John Wick was released with Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar-starrer human drama Bheed. As per the data provided by Sacnilk, Anubhav Sinha's directorial collected mere Rs 50 lakhs on Friday.

Lionsgate-backed John Wick also stars Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgard, and Ian McShane. Chad Stahelski, who has so far served the audience with a delectable cinematic treat as a director in all three John Wick movies, has also directed the fourth one. JW4 is a direct sequel to the 2019 film John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum. With John Wick (2014), John Wick 2 (2017) and John Wick Chapter 3, JW4 is the fourth instalment of super-successful series.