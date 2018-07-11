Here's a star that will not return for DC movies

Laurence Fishburne doesn't think he will be in DCEU again

Actor Lawrence Fishburne does not think he is "on call" for the future DC Extended Universe films.

The 56-year-old actor played the role of Perry White, the editor-in-chief of Daily Planet, in DC's Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. But Fishburne was absent from the studio's latest entry Justice League.

In an interview with Den of Geek, Fishburne said that though he is "grateful" to have been involved in the franchise, he does not think he will be invited for another movie.

"I don't think I'm still on call. I was, unfortunately, unable to go do some work on what turned out to be the 'Justice League' movie. I don't know that I need to go back or if they'll have me back or not, but I was grateful to have been a part of it," he said.

"I loved working with Zack (Snyder), I think he makes an incredible superhero movie. I'm just excited to be a part of this (the MCU) now," he added.

The actor also said that he has not heard of any development on the sequel to Man of Steel.

"I don't. I don't. I haven't heard anything about it. They just fell behind the eight-ball. I really wish they had started 20 years ago. But that's all right, they're where they are," Fishburne said.

The actor recently switched bases and appeared in Marvel's latest superhero entry, Ant-Man and the Wasp. He played the role of Dr Bill Foster, a rival scientist of Hank Pym (Michael Douglas).

"I am one of the people, I'm in that small club of people who have been both in the DC Universe and Marvel Universe, and I'm so grateful. I'm excited by it, because here's the thing, I bought both. I have a collection of both comics. I wasn't just a Marvel guy or just a DC guy, I loved them both," he said.